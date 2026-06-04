Jack Dever Commits to Carleton University After Graduating from the OHL

Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







KINGSTON, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce that graduating forward Jack Dever has committed to the Carleton Ravens men's hockey program, where he will continue both his academic and athletic career following the conclusion of his OHL eligibility.

Dever joined the Frontenacs at the trade deadline this past season and quickly became a valuable veteran presence in the lineup. The Belleville, ON native finished his overage campaign with 26 points (9G, 17A) between the Frontenacs and Ottawa 67's, bringing a responsible two-way game, leadership, and experience to the Black and Gold.

Over five OHL seasons, Dever appeared in 213 regular-season games, recording 95 points while earning a reputation as a dependable forward in all situations.

The Frontenacs organization would like to congratulate Jack on his commitment to Carleton University and thank him for his dedication and contributions throughout his OHL career. We wish him continued success with the Ravens and in the next chapter of his hockey journey.

For more information on the Carleton Ravens men's hockey program, visit Carleton Ravens Athletics.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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