Jack Dever Commits to Carleton University After Graduating from the OHL
Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
KINGSTON, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce that graduating forward Jack Dever has committed to the Carleton Ravens men's hockey program, where he will continue both his academic and athletic career following the conclusion of his OHL eligibility.
Dever joined the Frontenacs at the trade deadline this past season and quickly became a valuable veteran presence in the lineup. The Belleville, ON native finished his overage campaign with 26 points (9G, 17A) between the Frontenacs and Ottawa 67's, bringing a responsible two-way game, leadership, and experience to the Black and Gold.
Over five OHL seasons, Dever appeared in 213 regular-season games, recording 95 points while earning a reputation as a dependable forward in all situations.
The Frontenacs organization would like to congratulate Jack on his commitment to Carleton University and thank him for his dedication and contributions throughout his OHL career. We wish him continued success with the Ravens and in the next chapter of his hockey journey.
For more information on the Carleton Ravens men's hockey program, visit Carleton Ravens Athletics.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026
- Jack Dever Commits to Carleton University After Graduating from the OHL - Kingston Frontenacs
- Sunco Named Official Technology Partner of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - OHL
- Attack Announce Survey Winners 2026/27 - Owen Sound Attack
- Generals Sign Cole Mazzoni - Oshawa Generals
- Andonovski, O'Reilly, and Pridham Collect Awards at Annual Hockey Hall of Fame OHL Awards Ceremony - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers Fans Pack Streets for Memorial Cup Championship Parade - Kitchener Rangers
- All he Does Is Win: Sam Bennett's Rise to Stardom - Kingston Frontenacs
- Two-Time BCHL Champion Jack Good Signs with Brantford Bulldogs - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Acquire Second Round Pick from Brantford in Exchange for Brayden Lappalainen - Flint Firebirds
- Bulldogs Acquire Lappalainen from Firebirds for Draft Selection - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Jack Dever Commits to Carleton University After Graduating from the OHL
- All he Does Is Win: Sam Bennett's Rise to Stardom
- Frontenacs, Firebirds Swap Draft Picks Ahead of 2026 OHL Priority Selection & CHL Import Draft
- Gavin Betts Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team
- Frontenacs Acquire 2009 Born Defenceman Gavin Christie from the Brantford Bulldogs