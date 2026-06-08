Frontenacs Add Ryan Chamberlain, Draft Picks from the Brantford Bulldogs in Exchange for Camden McCuaig

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - General Manager Kory Cooper has made another deal with the Brantford Bulldogs ahead of the trade window closing on Thursday, June 11th; this time acquiring Ryan Chamberlain and draft picks in exchange for Camden McCuaig.

Kingston receives:

F - Ryan Chamberlain ('08)

2027 3rd Round Pick (NB)

2027 6th Round Pick (BFD)

Brantford receives:

F - Camden McCuaig ('08)

2026 6th Round Pick (SAG)

Originally drafted by the Sarnia Sting in the 5th round, 101st overall of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Chamberlain had 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) in 27 regular season games for the Brantford Titans (GOJHL) this season. Chamberlain also appeared in 17 games for the Bulldogs, collecting a pair of assists on a deep Brantford squad. The 6'2", 181lbs forward adds good depth to the Frontenacs roster ahead of the 2026-27 season.

"Ryan is a very strong skater with good instincts on both sides of the puck." said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "He has good size and can play down the middle or on the wing, adding flexibility for our forward group. We're excited to see how he fits in our lineup."

McCuaig was drafted by the Frontenacs in the 5th round, 87th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and made his OHL debut on November 8th, 2024 on home ice against the Oshawa Generals. The Williamstown, ON native would score his first OHL goal on December 28th, 2025 against the Ottawa 67's and would go on to put up 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) in 17 regular season appearances for the black and gold. McCuaig would spend most of the year with the Cornwall Colts (CCHL), putting up 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games.

"McCuaig has been a hard-working player since he arrived in Kingston. Camden was seeking a new opportunity for an expanded role and we are glad we were able to provide him with that. We'd like to thank Camden for his dedication during his time here and we wish him the best of luck in this new opportunity." continued Cooper. "Adding the additional third round pick for next season gives us more draft capital and balances out our draft board as we had more picks than we would have liked for the draft this week."

Stay tuned to Kingston Frontenacs social media channels for updates on training camp as they become available. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now - don't miss your chance to secure your seats early and be locked in for 34 Frontenacs' home games and take advantage of perks and benefits only available to Season Ticket Members! Click here for more information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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