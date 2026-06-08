Generals and Knights Make Trade for Picks

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON., - The Oshawa Generals have made a trade with the London Knights as the Gens add two more picks in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

Oshawa is getting a London 6th -round pick and a Kitchener 7th -round pick, both in this upcoming draft in exchange, the Knights will be getting a Soo 6th -round pick in 2028 and a Generals 7th -round pick in the 2029 draft.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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