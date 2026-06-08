Generals and Knights Make Trade for Picks
Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON., - The Oshawa Generals have made a trade with the London Knights as the Gens add two more picks in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft.
Oshawa is getting a London 6th -round pick and a Kitchener 7th -round pick, both in this upcoming draft in exchange, the Knights will be getting a Soo 6th -round pick in 2028 and a Generals 7th -round pick in the 2029 draft.
Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026
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- Attack Players Clean House at the 2026 NHL Combine Fitness Testing - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection Tonight at 7:00pm - OHL
- London Signs Carcone and Thomas-Maroon, Announces Two Trades - London Knights
- Generals and Knights Make Trade for Picks - Oshawa Generals
- Several Storm Players Attend MacKids Walk and Wheel Event in Hamilton - Guelph Storm
- Hound Power Inc. Donates Over $500,000 To Local Community - Soo Greyhounds
- OHL Under-18 Draft Set for 7pm Tonight - Owen Sound Attack
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- Bulldogs Acquire McCuaig from Frontenacs - Brantford Bulldogs
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