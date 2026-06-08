OHL Under-18 Draft Set for 7pm Tonight

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Ontario Hockey League Draft season kicks off tonight with the 2026 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection. The Owen Sound Attack hold the 8th, 28th and 48th (if necessary) selections The draft will take place on line starting at 7pm, tomorrow, Monday June 8th, 2026. Making the first overall selection in the Under-18 draft will be the Oshawa Generals.

The NCAA rule changes from a year ago, could make this year's Under-18 Draft more interesting than in the past. The changes created a larger pool of players available to teams in the Priority Selection (Under-16) and as such a number of players did not hear their names called and may be available in the coming years of this draft. The Attack will look to try and find the success they had early on with this draft where they selected Griffin Wilson, Logan LeSage and traded for Kaleb Pearson from Flint.

"Our team's U18 draft will focus on adding depth at every position and reinforcing the core of our roster" said Attack Head Scout Sean Murphy. "We're targeting players who bring greater speed, skill and competitiveness to elevate our team's overall identity and long-term potential."

Past and Present OHLU18 Draft Picks to play for the Attack in the OHL:

Kaleb Pearson (29th overall 2017 FLNT)*

Griffin Wilson (5th overall 2018 OS)

Logan LeSage (29th overall 2019 OS)

Bruce McDonald (41st overall 2022 ER)*

Sam Ethier (10th overall 2023 OS)

Trent Gates (7th overall 2024 OS)

Note: * denotes acquired via trade

Get all your Attack information by following the Attack's Struyk Energy Systems social media feeds on Instagram, Facebook and X.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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