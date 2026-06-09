Erie Otters Select Three Players in 2026 OHL U18 Draft

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - Priority Selection Draft week would begin Monday night, as the Erie Otters would participate in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Under-18 Priority Selection Draft for the 10th time.

The fist OHL-only Draft of the year, the Under 18 Priority Selection arrives days before the OHL Priority Selection which will begin Friday in Kingston. Much like the name implies, the U18 Draft - which started in 2017 - gives teams the opportunity to select any draft-eligible player under the age of 18 - giving players a second-chance at catching scouts' eyes. While the U18 Draft doesn't share the same pomp, circumstance, or acclaim that the standard Priority Selection Draft receives - as team's select players overlooked initially in the Draft process - it is the perfect time to find diamond-in-the-rough, late developing, or under the radar prospects.

The 10th-annual U18 draft would see the Otters come in with the opportunity to select three players from the three rounds - including the #2 overall pick. With a 'Linear Draft' being executed - ensuring Erie and all OHL member teams the same draft order in each round. Unlike the Priority Selection, there were no compensatory or traded picks. The 2026 U18 Priority Selection picks were as followed for Erie:

Round 1, #2 pick

Round 2, #22 pick

Round 3, #42 pick

In the 2025-26 season, one of Erie's two selections dressed in a game for the Otters, defenseman David Greene (#31 overall).

Round 1, 2nd Overall - Zack Forwell

The Erie Otters would utilize their #2nd overall pick on Monday night to welcome forward Zack Forwell. Hailing from Elmira, ON, Forwell spent the majority of last season with the Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA program also appearing in five games with the Elmira Sugar Kings of the GOHL.

This past season, the 5'9, 165 lbs. forward would put together a fantastic season, putting up 126 points (51G+75A) over 79 games. Forwell was also +80, won over 900 faceoffs and fired 328 shots on net. This forward adds a bit of instant offense to the Otters lineup, while also being capable in the faceoff dot and all three zones.

Erie director of hockey operations Scott Grieve spoke highly of the team's first pick in the U18 draft.

"Zack is a player we have admired throughout the season," Grieve said. "Zack had an extremely productive year, leading his team to the Telus Cup. In addition, Zack constantly drags teammates into the fight, makes opponents uncomfortable and plays on the edge physically. In our discussions with Zach prior to the draft, it is clear that he is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win. We are excited about Zack's development curve and to welcome him to the organization."

The slick forward will have a chance to earn his spot in Training Camp come the fall.

Round 2, 22nd Overall - Liam Karbowski

With their second pick in the 2026 U18 Draft, the Otters selected goaltender Liam Karbowski. This netminder comes to the Otters after spending last season with the Toronto Nationals U18AAA program.

Karbowski stands 6'3 170lbs and will provide size and stability in the net for the Otters. With this pick the Otters will have a selection in the third round.

Otters Goaltending Consultant Adrian Volpe spoke on the addition of Karbowski and what he brings to the table in Erie.

"Liam is a technically sound, big bodied goaltender who plays with strong awareness and positioning," Volpe said. "He reads the game well, consistently places himself in optimal locations to make saves and uses his size effectively. Had calm controlled swagger that allows him to read plays efficiently and maintain strong confident depth management in the crease."

Round 3, 42nd Overall - Ethan Levkov

With their third and final pick, the Erie Otters select Ethan Levkov a forward who spent last season with the Mississauga Senators U18AAA program of the GTHL.

Levkov, a 5'9, 159 lbs forward spent most of the season with the Senators but did appear in three games with the Brantford Titans of the GOHL. Levkov is noted as a small but shifty forward who makes an impact in all three zones.

General Manager Dave Brown spoke on what Levkov brings to the club.

"Ethan's speed is a key aspect of his game; it allows him to take advantage of space and win puck battles, creating offensive opportunities and gaining offensive ice time."

Grieve spoke on the addition of Levkov and what he brings to the organization.

"We are very excited to select Ethan and continue to add to our forward depth," Grieve said. "We are excited to welcome Ethan to our organization."

Year RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

2026 1 2 Erie Zack Forwell

F 5.09 165 3/23/2009 Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA ALLIANCE18

2026 2 22 Erie Liam Karbowski G 6.03 165 11/02/2009 Toronto Nationals U18AAA GTHL

2026 3 42 Erie Ethan Levkov F 5.09 159 03/16/2009 Mississauga Senators U18AAA GTHL

The Erie Otters look ahead to an exciting year as the club celebrates its 30th in the OHL. With explosive players like Michael Dec and Tyler Cooper looking to be key contributors to a young, up and coming group.

With the results of the 2026 Under 18 Priority Selection Draft finalized, Erie has officially selected 26 players all-time in the U18 draft - with 10 U18 Draft players* making the regular season roster for the team all-time.

Year RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source

2023 1 1 Erie Brett Hammond RW 6.02 188 09/08/2006 Nepean Raiders U18 AAA HEO AAA

2022 1 2 Erie Vlad Visan G 6.02 225 10/02/2005 Burlington Eagles U18 AAA SCTA

2026 1 2 Erie Zack Forwell F 5.09 165 03/23/2009 Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA ALLIANCE

2019 1 3 Erie Connor Olson LD 6.01 169 03/28/2002 Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs MAAA MHAO

2018 1 4 Erie Daniel D'Amato RW 5.11.25 146 04/08/2001 Vaughan Kings MAAA GTHL

2020 1 8 Erie Ethan Broderick RD 5.07.75 157 07/07/2003 Guelph Gryphons MAAA SCTA

2024 1 10 Erie Oliver Phillips C 6.05 183 11/29/2007 Ottawa Jr. 67's U18 AAA HEO18

2025 1 11 Erie Alex Masotti LD 6.02 184 6/19/2008 Markham Waxers U18 AAA OMHA18

2021 1 16 Erie Anthony Piccininno LW 5.07 144 04/01/2004 Don Mills Flyers U18 AAA GTHL

2017 1 20 Erie Matthew Giannini RW 5.07.5 144 08/25/2000 Hamilton Jr. Bulldogs Midget AAA SCTA

2022 2 22 Erie Zachary Benayon LW 6.00 172 1/25/2005 Toronto Red Wings U18 AAA GTHL

2023 2 22 Erie Maverick Fletcher G 6.01 172 11/17/2006 Soo Jr. Greyhounds U18 AAA GNU

2026 2 22 Erie Liam Karbowski G 6.03 165 11/02/2009 Toronto Nationals U18AAA GTHL

2019 1 23 Erie Bryce Walcarius G 6.01 150 03/01/2002 Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs MAAA MHAO

2018 2 24 Erie Darius Vitug RW 5.08.5 174 04/01/2002 Toronto Jr. Canadiens MAAA GTHL

2021 2 25 Erie MacGregor Armstrong LD 6.03 185 02/04/2003 Niagara North Stars U18 AAA SCTA

2020 2 28 Erie Marshall Nicholls G 5.10.5 155 06/18/2003 Waterloo Wolves MAAA MHAO

2024 2 30 Erie Jonathan Frattaroli G 5.10.5 151 05/31/2007 Mississauga Senators U18 AAA GTHL

2025 2 31 Erie David Greene RD 5.09 175 03/17/2008 Niagara North Stars U18 AAA OMHA18

2017 2 40 Erie Anthony Carraretto LW 5.08.5 147 10/05/2000 Toronto Nationals Midget AAA GTHL

2022 3 41 Erie Bruce McDonald C 6.00 172 12/18/2004 Renfrew Wolves U18 AAA HEO Midget

2023 3 42 Erie Michael Dion LD 6.00 157 05/30/2006 North York Rangers U18 AAA OJHL

2026 3 42 Erie Ethan Levkov F 5.09 159 03/16/2009 Mississauga Senators U18 AAA GTHL

2019 3 43 Erie Zachary Power RW 5.06.25 132 08/20/2002 Rockland Nationals MAAA HEO Midget

2020 3 47 Erie Blake Yetman RW 5.09.25 128 10/02/2002 Whitby Wildcats MAAA ETA

2024 3 47 Erie Jack Clarke C 6.01 185 06/05/2007 Waterloo Wolves U18 AAA ALLIANCE

2017 3 60 Erie William Anderson G 6.01 186 04/01/2000 Kemptville 73s Midget AAA OEMHL

2017 4 80 Erie Jayden Vaughan LW 5.10 152 06/01/2000 Toronto Jr. Canadiens Midget AAA GTHL

2017 5 96 Erie Evan Miller C 5.06.75 127 03/07/2000 Niagara North Stars Midget AAA SCTA

The next wave of Otters draft picks will be announced beginning Friday in Kingston with Erie holding the number two overall selection in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. One of 13 picks the Otters hold in this year's draft.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Zach, Liam and Ethan to the Flagship City, and see what they can bring to Erie in the Fall at Training Camp.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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