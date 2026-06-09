Rangers' Make Three Selections During OHL Under-18 Priority Draft
Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers made three selections Monday night during the OHL Under-18 Priority Draft, selecting Left-Winger Connor Adam (Toronto Jr. Canadiens), Goaltender Ethan Suski (Ottawa Myers Automotive), and Centre Keaton Legacy (Whitby Wildcats).
Connor Adam is a six-foot, 180 pound forward who spent this past season in the GTHL with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U18 AAA program where he averaged just over a point-per-game with 33 points (17G, 16A) in 32 games. The Toronto, Ontario native also featured in three games for the Markham Royals in the OJHL where he recorded an assist. Adam spent his U16 season also in the GTHL with the Vaughan Kings where he produced 16 points (10G, 6A) in 33 games.
Ethan Suski is a six-foot-one, 184 pound goaltender from Ottawa, Ontario who spent this past season with the Ottawa Myers Automotive U18 AAA program in the HEO U18. In 17 games, Suski posted a 2.55 goals against average and 10-2-4 record. Suski also spent his U16 season with the Ottawa Myers Automotive.
Keaton Legacy is a forward who also stands in at six-foot, weighing 174 pounds. The Courtice, Ontario native was a member of the Whitby Wildcats U18 AAA program this past season in the OMHA. Legacy (16) scored 13 goals and added 11 assists (24 points) in 30 games this past season and added seven points (4G, 3A) in eight playoff games. Legacy played his U16 season with the Peterborough Petes who also compete in the OMHA.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026
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