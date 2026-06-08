OHL to Hold 2026 Under-18 Priority Selection Tonight at 7:00pm

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The 2026 OHL Under-18 Priority Selection is set to commence at 7:00pm on Monday, June 8th where no fewer than 40 players born in 2008 and 2009 will be chosen from Under-18 AAA programs from across the province.

The Under-18 Priority Selection will be held entirely online. Follow along with pick-by-pick results here at ontariohockeyleague.com.

Just as they will at this coming Friday night's 2026 OHL Priority Selection in Kingston, the Oshawa Generals hold the first overall pick, followed by the Erie Otters who select second and the Brampton Steelheads who will be picking third. A complete order of selection can be found here.

Here's everything you need to know about the OHL Under-18 Priority Selection:

History:

The concept for the OHL Under-18 Priority Selection was developed in 2017 with full support from Hockey Canada's three Ontario Branches including the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF), Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO), and Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO), to assist in the growth of U18 AAA hockey and provide further opportunities for players at different stages of their hockey development.

Recent Selections to Play in the OHL:

A number of former U18 selections spent the 2025-26 season in the OHL including Peterborough Petes teammates Brennan Faulkner and Brett Hammond, Sudbury Wolves forward Rowan Henderson, Kingston Frontenacs forward Riley Clark, Erie Otters netminder Noah Tegelaar, Brampton Steelheads forward Julian Demiglio, Barrie Colts forward Luc Gauvreau, Windsor Spitfires goaltender Michael Newlove, North Bay Battalion blueliner Jonathan Kapageridis, Flint Firebirds forward Josh Bonnyman as well as Kitchener Rangers forward Jack LaBrash.

Players Eligible for Selection:

All U18 players not currently on a CHL Member Team Protected List who were carded with an Ontario-based U18 AAA Hockey Club or an accredited Hockey Canada sport school within the OHF, HNO or HEO in the 2025-26 playing season are eligible for the U18 Priority Selection.

Selection Procedure:

The Under-18 Priority Selection Process is two rounds with each OHL Member Team required to select two players. Teams that select a goaltender in one of the first two rounds are permitted to select an additional skater in a third round of selections.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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