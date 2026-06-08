Hound Power Inc. Donates Over $500,000 To Local Community

Published on June 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Hound Power Inc., the non-profit charitable organization created in June 2024 by the Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club, is extremely proud to announce its total contributions from the past season.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Hound Power Inc. held various fundraising initiatives including 50-50 draws and jersey auctions in support of local youth hockey associations as well as other causes that aligned with the values of the organization and potential for impact in the community.

Thanks to the generosity and support of our fans, the foundation was able to donate $557,231.75 within Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma District.

Non-hockey community organizations received $37,912.15, specifically:

- Joy-Full Socks - $2,000.00

- Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 Poppy Fund - $2,351.93

- Special Olympics of SSM - $12,533.47

- Sault Area Hospital Foundation (Cancer Care) - $4,388.74

- Canadian Orthopaedic Foundation - $2,500.00

- Big Brothers, Big Sisters of SSM - $8,973.01

- YMCA of SSM - $5,165.00

Local minor hockey associations benefitted in the amount of $179,027.60, specifically:

- Soo Pee Wee Hockey Association - $62,829.00

- Sault Female Hockey Association - $58,768.60

- Sault Major Hockey Association - $57,430.00

Hound Power Inc. was also pleased to be able to pay out a total of $340,292.00 to the 36 winners of the Hound Power 50/50 draw held throughout the hockey season with tickets being available both on-line and in person at home Greyhound hockey games.

Tim Lukenda, director of the non-profit Hound Power Inc. stated, "We are extremely pleased to be able to support important community organizations and causes through the activities held in conjunction with the Soo Greyhounds." "I'd like to give special recognition and thanks to the Greyhound coaches, staff, and players who assisted with all of these fundraising activities and made a difference in the lives of those involved," Lukenda added.







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