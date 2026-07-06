Greyhounds Announce Hockey Operations Changes

Published on July 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club announced today a pair of changes to its Hockey Operations Department.

As the organization prepares for the 2026-27 season, Assistant Coach Brendan Taylor and Assistant Coach Daniel Nikandrov will not be returning to the club.

"We want to sincerely thank Danny and Tayls for everything they've done for our program and our players, both on and off the ice," said General Manager Kyle Raftis. "Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment have had a tremendous impact on our organization. We're grateful for the contributions they've made during their time with the Greyhounds and wish them nothing but continued success in the next chapter of their careers."

Taylor joined the Greyhounds on August 18, 2022, and recently completed his fourth season with the organization.

Nikandrov joined the Greyhounds on August 7, 2024, and recently completed his second season with the club.







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