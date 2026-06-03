Cam Anderson Inks Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Program

Published on June 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON- Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis has announced the second signing from the 2025 draft class today, inking forward Cam Anderson to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Program. Anderson was originally selected in the 9th Round (170th overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection by the club.

"Cam continues to impress at every level, consistently finding ways to lead his team and drive results. A true power forward, he understands his identity as a player and combines offensive skill with a relentless willingness to compete in hard areas. Dangerous along the walls and below the dots, he has no fear of getting to the difficult parts of the ice to create offense and make an impact", began Raftis.

He then added, "We are very excited to welcome Cam to our program and partner with him in the next stage of his development. His unique combination of size, skill, and competitiveness gives him tremendous upside, and he is the type of player who will be extremely difficult for opposing defensemen to handle as he continues to reach his full potential."

Anderson, a product of Lake Villa, IL, appeared in 58 games with the Chicago Reapers 16U AAA hockey club this past 2025-26 season recording 32 goals and 23 assists, good for 55 points along with 74 penalty minutes.

While competing with the Reapers at the US 16U Nationals the 6.03, 191-lb forward registered 2 points (1G, 1A) in 4 games played while with a member of Team Red he had 4 points (2G, 2A) in 5 games of the 2025 Boys National 16 event.

"I'm incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to play hockey for such a historic city and team", stated Anderson.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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