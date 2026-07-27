Hounds Sign Import Goaltender David Vermirovsky

Published on July 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced today that the club's first-round selection in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, David Vermirovsky, has agreed to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Greyhounds.

Vermirovsky played the 2025-26 season with HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech U20 league.

"We're excited to welcome David to the Greyhounds organization," said Raftis. "David has all the tools to become a top-end goaltender and has already gained valuable experience playing against top competition in Czechia and on the international stage. We believe he has the work ethic, athleticism, and character to make a significant impact with our team, and we're looking forward to helping him continue his development in Sault Ste. Marie."

In 27 regular season games, he posted a 13-14 record while recording a 3.23 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He followed that with a strong playoff performance, going 5-7 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Internationally, Vermirovsky has represented Czechia at the U18 level.

Born in Córdoba, Spain, the 6-foot-5, 181-pound goaltender has spent most of his life developing in Czechia. He was also ranked as the No. 3 European goaltender on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

"I'm very honoured to be selected by the Soo Greyhounds and I can't wait to start the season here," said Vermirovsky. "I'll do everything I can to help the team win, and I'm excited to meet the fans and be part of the Greyhounds family."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2026

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