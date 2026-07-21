Patrick Jarrett Joins Hometown Hounds as Assistant Coach

Published on July 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis is pleased to announce this morning that Patrick Jarrett will joining the club as Assistant Coach.

He will accompany Head Coach Drew Bannister and newly-appointed Assistant Coach Steve O'Rourke in rounding out the team's on-bench staff.

"We're thrilled to welcome Patrick to our coaching staff. Patrick brings a unique combination of playing, coaching, and player development experience that will be a tremendous asset to our group," started Raftis.

"Patrick's unique path as a player and coach has given him the ability to relate to and connect with our players while understanding what it takes to help them continue to grow both on and off the ice. Early in our conversations, what stood out most was his passion for developing players at all different stages of their junior careers and his attention to the small details of the game. He'll be a major resource for our players on a day-to-day basis and will have a significant impact on our team as a whole, whether it's on special teams or at 5-on-5," he continued before concluding,

"Equally important, Patrick is someone who understands what it means to represent both the Greyhounds and the City of Sault Ste. Marie. We're excited to welcome Patrick and his family back to the Soo and know he'll make a tremendous impact on our program."

The 42-year old Jarrett most recently was Head Coach for two seasons of the Palmyra Black Knights 16U & 18U based out of Annville, Pennsylvania.

From 2021 to 2024 he held the same position with the Skipjacks Hockey Academy 16U & 18U (York, Pennsylvania).

Within the OHL, Patrick was previously a member of the Hamilton Bulldogs staff as Assistant Coach for two seasons (2018-2020).

The Sault Ste. Marie, ON native's playing career was highlighted by being selected 1st overall of the 2000 OHL Priority Selection to the Mississauga IceDogs in 2000 before later being drafted to the NHL's Nashville Predators followed by a thirteen-year professional career in Europe.

"I couldn't be more excited to be coming home to Sault Ste. Marie. This community shaped me, and it's hard to believe it's been 26 years since I left to play in the OHL. To return now as an Assistant Coach for the Soo Greyhounds is truly a full-circle moment. My wife, Tanya, and our two daughters are excited to make the Soo our home and be closer to family," began Jarrett.

He then added, "The Greyhounds are one of the most historic and respected organizations in junior hockey, and I grew up idolizing this team. It's an incredible honour to have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of Greyhounds. I look forward to sharing the experiences I've gained throughout my playing and coaching career and helping our players become the best versions of themselves- not only as hockey players, but as young men. I'm grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to get to work."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2026

Patrick Jarrett Joins Hometown Hounds as Assistant Coach - Soo Greyhounds

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