Bulldogs Acquire Komadoski from Firebirds for Draft Selection

Published on June 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of Notre Dame commit, defenseman George Komadoski from the Flint Firebirds in exchange for SAG 3rd ('27).

Komadoski, a St. Louis, MO, product, skated in 50 games for the Flint Firebirds as a rookie in the 2025-26 season collecting 3 assists and bringing a physicality and intensity to the blueline. The 6'4"/210 right-shot rearguard, won a T1EHL 15U Championship in the 2023-24 season with the St. Louis AAA Blues where he posted 2 goals & 37 assists for 39 points on the season. Komadoski moved from his St. Louis home to Woonsocket, RI to play his 16U season with Mount St. Charles Academy posting 20 assists in 57 games in the 2024-25 season, leading to his signing by the Flint Firebirds on June 13th, 2025.

Komadoski has hockey in his blood, his grandfather Neil Komadoski Sr. played 502 NHL games over 9 seasons between the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues, while his father, Neil Komadoski Jr., played 4 seasons at the University of Notre Dame before 151 AHL games with the Binghamton Senators & Peoria Rivermen, and retiring to spend the last 16 seasons as a pro scout for the Vancouver Canucks.

"George Komadoski is a big, heavy right-shot defenceman who brings toughness, competitiveness, and a physical edge every time he steps on the ice." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He plays the game with jam, embraces hard hockey, and has the willingness to impose his will on opponents. George defends with purpose, competes in the difficult areas, and has all the traits you look for in a player who can make life miserable for the opposition. We're excited to welcome George to Brantford and can't wait to help him continue his development both on and off the ice."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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