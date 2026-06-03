Firebirds Acquire Third Round Pick from Brantford in Exchange for George Komadoski

Published on June 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds defenseman George Komadoski

(Flint Firebirds) Flint Firebirds defenseman George Komadoski(Flint Firebirds)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday that they have acquired a third round OHL Priority Selection draft pick from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for defenseman George Komadoski.

Komadoski was originally signed by the Firebirds as a free agent in June of 2025. He went on to play 50 games as a rookie for the Birds during the 2025-26 season and recorded three assists. The St. Louis, Missouri native has announced a verbal commitment to play NCAA D1 hockey at Notre Dame University.

Flint is receiving the Saginaw Spirit's 2027 third round pick in exchange for Komadoski. The Firebirds organization wishes Komadoski the best of luck in his new opportunity with the Bulldogs.

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will take place on June 12 and 13, live at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. Flint owns the 15th overall pick in the first round, which is set to begin at 7 pm on June 12.

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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