Nathan Aspinall Named OHL First All-Star Team Left Wing
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Tuesday that Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall has been named the OHL First All-Star Team left wing for the 2025-26 season.
Aspinall registered 33 goals and 61 assists over 65 games played during the 2025-26 season. His 61 assists set a new Firebirds franchise record, and his 94 points were the second-most in the OHL. He chipped in with an additional 10 goals and seven assists over eight postseason games. Aspinall was named Flint's captain during the preseason and was signed to an NHL entry-level contract by the New York Rangers in October.
The 6'7 winger was also named a finalist for the Red Tilson Trophy, which is given annually to the OHL's most outstanding player, and for the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy, which awarded annually to the OHL team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice as well as hard work, passion and a dedication to the game of hockey and their community.
Aspinall led the Firebirds to new franchise records in points (95) and wins (44) during the 2025-26 season. He is joined on the first all-star team by Sam O'Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers (C), Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit (RW), Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts (D), Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds (D) and Ryder Fetterolf of the Ottawa 67's (G). Ottawa's Dave Cameron was named the coach of the team.
The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will take place on June 12 and 13, live at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. Flint owns the 15th overall pick in the first round, which is set to begin at 7 pm on June 12.
2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.
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Flint Firebirds left wing Nathan Aspinall
(Todd Boone)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Five Kitchener Rangers Named to 2025-26 OHL All-Star Teams - Kitchener Rangers
- Gavin Betts Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team - Kingston Frontenacs
- Owen Sound Acquires Ryerson Leenders in Trade with Brantford - Owen Sound Attack
- Nathan Aspinall Named OHL First All-Star Team Left Wing - Flint Firebirds
- Trade Alert: Owen Sound Receives Four Picks in Trade with Flint - Owen Sound Attack
- Edgar Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team - Niagara IceDogs
- Generals and Knights Swap Picks - Oshawa Generals
- Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper Named to OHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - Saginaw Spirit
- Matthew Perreault Named to OHL Second All-Rookie Team - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2025-26 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - OHL
- Fetterolf and Cameron Named to OHL First All-Star Teams - Ottawa 67's
- Bulldogs Acquire Jet Kwajah & Draft Picks from Attack for Leenders - Brantford Bulldogs
- Sudbury Acquires Three Future Assets Through Series of Trades - Sudbury Wolves
- Firebirds Acquire Goaltender Trenten Bennett from Owen Sound - Flint Firebirds
- Fans Rock the Aud as Rangers Capture Third Memorial Cup from Afar - Kitchener Rangers
- Sting Complete Trade with Erie Otters - Sarnia Sting
- Otters Acquire Forward Liam Beamish in Deal with Sting - Erie Otters
- Frontenacs Acquire 2009 Born Defenceman Gavin Christie from the Brantford Bulldogs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Fronts for Christie - Brantford Bulldogs
- Greyhounds Sign Blueliner Christopher Weiss - Soo Greyhounds
- Otters Acquire Goaltender David Egorov from Brantford in Exchange for Picks - Erie Otters
- Bulldogs Acquire Good & Draft Picks from Erie for Egorov - Brantford Bulldogs
- DeGray Lands in Niagara - Niagara IceDogs
- Robin Kuzma Proved That he Belongs in First OHL Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Sting Acquire Forward Parker Holmes in Trade with Brantford Bulldogs - Sarnia Sting
- Bulldogs Aquire Draft Selections from Sting for Holmes - Brantford Bulldogs
- Spirit and Battalion Swap OHL Priority Selection, CHL Import Draft Picks - Saginaw Spirit
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Other Recent Flint Firebirds Stories
- Nathan Aspinall Named OHL First All-Star Team Left Wing
- Firebirds Acquire Goaltender Trenten Bennett from Owen Sound
- Longtime Firebirds Scout Don Harkins Passes Away
- Nathan Aspinall Named a Finalist for the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy
- Dave McParlan Named OHL General Manager of the Year