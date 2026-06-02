Nathan Aspinall Named OHL First All-Star Team Left Wing

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds left wing Nathan Aspinall

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds left wing Nathan Aspinall(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Tuesday that Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall has been named the OHL First All-Star Team left wing for the 2025-26 season.

Aspinall registered 33 goals and 61 assists over 65 games played during the 2025-26 season. His 61 assists set a new Firebirds franchise record, and his 94 points were the second-most in the OHL. He chipped in with an additional 10 goals and seven assists over eight postseason games. Aspinall was named Flint's captain during the preseason and was signed to an NHL entry-level contract by the New York Rangers in October.

The 6'7 winger was also named a finalist for the Red Tilson Trophy, which is given annually to the OHL's most outstanding player, and for the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy, which awarded annually to the OHL team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice as well as hard work, passion and a dedication to the game of hockey and their community.

Aspinall led the Firebirds to new franchise records in points (95) and wins (44) during the 2025-26 season. He is joined on the first all-star team by Sam O'Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers (C), Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit (RW), Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts (D), Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds (D) and Ryder Fetterolf of the Ottawa 67's (G). Ottawa's Dave Cameron was named the coach of the team.

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will take place on June 12 and 13, live at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. Flint owns the 15th overall pick in the first round, which is set to begin at 7 pm on June 12.

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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