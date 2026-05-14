Longtime Firebirds Scout Don Harkins Passes Away

Published on May 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Longtime Flint Firebirds Scout Don Harkins passed away over the weekend, leaving behind a legacy of a lifetime spent dedicated to the sport of hockey. With roots in the organization dating back to when it competed as the Plymouth Whalers, Don took immense pride in his ability to identify elite talent, a skill valued and respected by the Firebirds organization and countless others in the hockey world. That skill led to the Whalers and Firebirds signing future NHL players such as Sonny Milano and Ryan Hartman, in addition to current players Zack Bleick and Landon Pickersgill. He truly loved being at the rink and will be dearly missed by his fellow scouts, the Firebirds organization and so many others whose lives he touched through his years in and around the game.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.