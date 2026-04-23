Nathan Aspinall Named a Finalist for the Red Tilson Trophy

Published on April 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Thursday that Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall has been named a finalist for the Red Tilson Trophy, awarded annually to the OHL's Most Outstanding Player during the regular season.

Aspinall registered 33 goals and 61 assists over 65 games played during the 2025-26 season. His 61 assists set a new Firebirds franchise record, and his 94 points were the second-most in the OHL. Aspinall was named Flint's captain during the preseason and was signed to an NHL entry-level contract by the New York Rangers in October.

The Red Tilson Trophy is the OHL's most prestigious individual award and was first presented in 1945. It is named in honor of Albert "Red" Tilson, the OHA's leading scoring from the 1942-43 season who was killed in action in Europe during World War II. The trophy is voted on by the accredited writers and broadcasters who cover the OHL.

Aspinall is one of five finalists for the award. He is joined by Cole Beaudoin of the Barrie Colts, Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs, Sam O'Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers and Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit. Aspinall would be the first Firebird in franchise history to be awarded the Red Tilson Trophy.

The Firebirds set new franchise records in points (95) and wins (44) during the 2025-26 season. They swept the Owen Sound Attack in the first round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs before ultimately falling to the Windsor Spitfires in the second round.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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