Firebirds' Season Ends with 5-3 Loss to Spitfires in Game 4

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Windsor Spitfires completed a four-game sweep of the Flint Firebirds in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, securing a 5-3 victory in Game 4 to clinch the series 4-0.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint came out with some juice, registering eleven shots on goal in the first ten minutes of the game. This led to James Paul clapping one home short side from near the boards just across the blue line to get the Birds on the board. This was the only goal of the first period, as Mason Vaccari stopped all 16 shots he faced.

Early on in the second, Windsor got a power play and capitalized on it as Anthony Cristoforo netted his second goal in as many games. He stuffed home the puck from the left side of Vaccari's crease to even the score at one a piece.

The teams battled back and forth throughout the period, but late in the middle frame Cole Davis deposited a one-timer from John McLaughlin's pass to give the Spits their first lead of the night, headed into the final period of regulation.

Early into the third period, Windsor picked up right where they left off as Carson Woodall sniped on the far-side and past Vaccari from the right circle to double the Spitfires lead. Halfway through the period, the Firebirds answered back as Nathan Aspinall rushed into the zone and beat Joey Costanzo via the five-hole to cut the lead back down to one.

Moments later though, the Spitfires answered back once again. This time it was Jakub Fibigr who netted his second goal of the postseason on a short-side shot from the right circle, making it 4-2, Windsor.

Late in the third, Flint was awarded their first power play of the game and it only took them twelve seconds to make it count. Jacob Battaglia found Darian Anderson down low, who roped a left-to-right cross-ice pass to Aspinall at the right circle where he one-timed home his second goal of the night, cutting it to one once again.

The late surge from the Birds would not be enough as Jack Nesbitt scored the empty-netter to put the Spits up 5-3. This would be the final score as the Spitfires eliminated the Firebirds in Game 4, sweeping the series 4-0 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall scored his ninth and tenth goals of this playoff run, the most goals in a playoff run by a Flint Firebird in franchise history ... Jacob Battaglia recorded his twelfth and thirteenth assists of this playoff run, the most for the Birds this postseason ... Mason Vaccari stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced tonight.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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