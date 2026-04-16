Game Day, Round 2, Game 4, Firebirds vs Spitfires - 7 p.m.

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Alex Kostov scored in the third period to bring the Firebirds within one but Flint could not complete its comeback effort as it was beaten by the Windsor Spitfires, 2-1, in Game 3 on Tuesday night at the Dort Financial Center. Mason Vaccari made 25 saves on 27 shots in the loss.

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL: The Firebirds now trail the Spitfires in the best-of-seven series, 3-0. Flint will need to win four straight in order to advance to the Western Conference Finals. The Birds and Spitfires split their regular season series, 3-3-0-0. The Firebirds are 3-4 all-time when facing elimination in the postseason.

IT'S BEEN DONE BEFORE: Windsor was in an identical position in the second round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs as it led the Kitchener Rangers, 3-0 after three games. The Rangers then rattled off four straight victories, two in shutout fashion, and eventually clinched the series with a 2-1 overtime win in Game 7. There are 14 players on Windsor's playoff roster who were also with the team in the 2025 postseason.

FINALISTS SQUARING OFF: The OHL has announced both Mason Vaccari and Joey Costanzo as finalists for the Jim Rutherford Trophy for the OHL Goaltender of the year. Firebirds Head Coach Paul Flache and Spitfires Head Coach Greg Walters were also finalists for the Matt Leyden Trophy for the OHL Coach of the Year, which was won by Ottawa's Dave Cameron.

GOALTENDERS DUELING: Mason Vaccari made 25 saves on 27 shots during the Game 3 loss while Joey Costanzo stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced in Windsor's win. Vaccari (.927) and Costanzo (.925) are third and fourth respectively in the OHL Playoffs in save percentage. Costanzo is second in GAA at 1.86 while Vaccari is third at 2.02.

ODDS AND ENDS: Alex Kostov's goal in the third period was his third of the OHL Playoffs. Kostov had two goals and two assists against Windsor in four games in the regular season...Josh Bonnyman made his OHL Playoff debut on Tuesday night...Liam Greentree, Anthony Cristoforo and Jakub Fibigr are tied for Windsor's team lead with nine points apiece.

UP NEXT: Game 5, if necessary, is scheduled for Saturday night at the WFCU Centre in Windsor. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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