Seventy-Six OHL Players Included on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings for 2026 NHL Draft
Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - A total of 76 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players have been included in NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, underscoring the league's depth heading into June.
The list features 65 skaters and 11 goaltenders from across the OHL, spanning all 20 member clubs. In total, 197 players developed across the Canadian Hockey League's (CHL) three member leagues (OHL, WHL, and QMJHL) were included in the final rankings. The Western Hockey League (WHL) leads the way with 78 current players (69 skaters, 9 goaltenders), while the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) features 41 (35 skaters, 6 goaltenders).
Of the 224 North American skaters ranked, 65 hail from the OHL, accounting for approximately 29% of the list.
For OHL prospects, defenceman Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds leads the way, ranked second overall on the North American Skater list. He is one of four OHL players inside the top-10, joined by Caleb Malhotra of the Brantford Bulldogs (6), Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit (8), and Ethan Belchetz of the Windsor Spitfires (9).
In total, 10 OHL players are ranked among the top 32 North American skaters, signalling strong first-round potential across the League.
By position, the OHL's contribution to the list includes 14 centres, 17 left-wingers, 11 right-wingers, and 23 defencemen, along with 11 goaltenders.
All 20 OHL member teams are represented in the final rankings, led by the London Knights with seven players included - the highest total in the OHL. CHL-wide, that mark is matched by the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders, while the Medicine Hat Tigers lead all CHL clubs with nine players ranked.
The 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, marking the fourth time the Buffalo Sabres have hosted the event. The NHL will once again use a decentralized format, with prospects and their families attending in person while team executives make selections remotely from their home markets. Buffalo has also hosted the NHL's annual Scouting Combine since 2015 and will welcome the league's top draft-eligible prospects again this spring.
2026 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - OHL
SKATERS
RANK PLAYER POS. TEAM
2 Chase Reid D Soo Greyhounds
6 Caleb Malhotra C Brantford Bulldogs
8 Nikita Klepov RW Saginaw Spirit
9 Ethan Belchetz LW Windsor Spitfires
14 Adam Novotny LW Peterborough Petes
21 Brooks Rogowski C Oshawa Generals
25 Ryder Cali C North Bay Battalion
27 Adam Nemec LW Sudbury Wolves
28 Ryan Roobroeck LW Niagara IceDogs
29 Jaxon Cover RW London Knights
35 Thomas Vandenberg C Ottawa 67's
40 Maksim Sokolovskii D London Knights
41 Alessandro Di Iorio C Sarnia Sting
43 Egor Barabanov C Saginaw Spirit
47 Vladimir Dravecky D Brantford Bulldogs
49 Alexander Bilecki D Kitchener Rangers
56 Pierce Mbuyi LW Owen Sound Attack
59 Cole Zurawski RW Owen Sound Attack
68 Eric Frossard D Guelph Storm
69 Beckham Edwards C Sarnia Sting
71 Ben Wilmott C Barrie Colts
73 Alex Kostov RW Flint Firebirds
75 Spencer Bowes LW Ottawa 67's
80 Wesley Royston RW Owen Sound Attack
82 Colin Fitzgerald C Soo Greyhounds
83 Parker Vaughan RW North Bay Battalion
85 Carter Stevens RW Guelph Storm
91 Lucas Ambrosio D Erie Otters
95 Jasper Kuhta C Ottawa 67's
97 Adam Levac C Peterborough Petes
103 Jean-Cristoph Lemieux LW Sudbury Wolves
105 Braidy Wassilyn LW London Knights
110 Callum Croskery D Soo Greyhounds
118 Aiden O'Donnell LW Oshawa Generals
119 Layne Gallacher C Guelph Storm
124 Brody Pepoy RW Saginaw Spirit
141 Brady Murnane D Oshawa Generals
142 Andre Mondoux D Kingston Frontenacs
143 Cohen Bidgood RW London Knights
148 Nathan Amidovski LW Brampton Steelheads
152 Joe Salandra RW Barrie Colts
157 Ondrej Ruml D Ottawa 67's
159 Harris Pangretitsch D Soo Greyhounds
169 Julian Brown D Owen Sound Attack
171 Dryden Allen D Flint Firebirds
175 Leo Laschon D Oshawa Generals
181 Illia Shybinskyi LW Guelph Storm
182 Leon Kolarik LW Peterborough Petes
184 Ryan Brown LW London Knights
186 Darian Anderson RW Flint Firebirds
188 Caden Harvey C Windsor Spitfires
190 Jacob Vandeven D London Knights
194 Rowan Henderson LW Sudbury Wolves
196 Weston Cameron LW Kitchener Rangers
201 Rylan Singh LW Guelph Storm
202 Colin Feeley D Oshawa Generals
205 Andrew Robinson D Windsor Spitfires
207 Justin Handsor D Barrie Colts
212 Grady Spicer D Windsor Spitfires
214 Alexander Karmanov D North Bay Battalion
217 Alex McLean C Kingston Frontenacs
218 Julius Saari D Erie Otters
219 Cody Wood D London Knights
220 Elliot Arnett D Owen Sound Attack
223 Aiden Young LW Peterborough Petes
GOALTENDERS
RANK PLAYER TEAM
11 Ryder Fetterolf Ottawa 67's
12 Zachary Jovanovski Guelph Storm
13 Stepan Shurygin Saginaw Spirit
15 Matthew Minchak Kingston Frontenacs
17 Vladislav Yermolenko Niagara IceDogs
18 Arvin Jaswal Barrie Colts
23 Matthew Humphries Oshawa Generals
24 Gavin Betts Kingston Frontenacs
31 Ben Hrebik Barrie Colts
32 Maksim Corovic Brantford Bulldogs
36 Jason Schaubel Kitchener Rangers
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026
- Three Firebirds Appear on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings - Flint Firebirds
- Seventy-Six OHL Players Included on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings for 2026 NHL Draft - OHL
- IceDogs Announce Mutual Parting of Ways with General Manager Frank Evola - Niagara IceDogs
- 6 Storm Players Listed on 2026 NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings - Guelph Storm
- Tyler Hinde Name OJHL Rookie of the Year - Oshawa Generals
- Five Ottawa 67's Players Ranked in the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - Ottawa 67's
- Several Frontenacs Featured on Final NHL Central Scouting Rankings - Kingston Frontenacs
- Barrie Colts Sign Defenceman Aiden Mowrey - Barrie Colts
- Four Spirit Players on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings in 2026 - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Add Assistant Coach Cal O'Reilly - Oshawa Generals
- Round Two Game Four: Kitchener Rangers vs. Soo Greyhounds - Kitchener Rangers
- Maleek McGowan Signs with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL for 2026-27 Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day, Round 2, Game 4, Firebirds vs Spitfires - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
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