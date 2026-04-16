Barrie Colts Sign Defenceman Aiden Mowrey

Published on April 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of defenceman Aiden Mowrey to an Ontario Hockey Leauge Player Agreement.

Mowrey, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound right-shot blueliner, joins the Colts from the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 18U AAA program. Born July 2, 2009, in Wexford, Pennsylvania, the 16-year-old brings a strong physical presence and high-end defensive upside to Barrie's back end.

Mowrey is a player the organization is excited to add to its group. He possesses great size, skates well for a defenceman of his stature, and competes hard in all three zones. His game is expected to continue to develop within the Colts' environment, with the tools to make an immediate impact.

He has developed within one of the top Tier I programs in the United States, consistently facing elite competition at the 18U level. His combination of length, mobility, and right-handed shot adds valuable depth to the Colts' defensive core.

The Barrie Colts continue to build toward the future with the addition of Mowrey, further strengthening their roster with size, skill, and compete level on the back end.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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