Colts Close out Series on Home Ice, Advance to Eastern Conference Final

Published on April 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts delivered a resilient and mature performance on home ice, defeating the Ottawa 67's 4-1 in Game 5 to close out the series and punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final.

Despite being outshot 34-25, Barrie leaned on timely scoring, key defensive plays, and an outstanding performance from goaltender Ben Hrebik to secure the win in front of a packed home crowd.

Ottawa came out with urgency, applying early pressure and controlling much of the pace in the opening period. Hrebik was tested often, turning aside quality chances-including a key sequence on the penalty kill and a dangerous odd-man rush-keeping the game scoreless through the early stages. The Colts weathered the storm and struck first at 13:25, when Cole Beaudoin found space and fired home his sixth of the postseason off a setup from Cole Emerton and Mason Zebeski. The goal shifted momentum after a strong push from Ottawa, sending Barrie into the intermission with a 1-0 lead despite being outshot 15-9.

The second period opened with end-to-end action, but Ottawa continued to dictate possession for stretches, forcing Barrie to defend. Hrebik remained steady, while key defensive efforts-including shot blocks from Carter Lowe and Zebeski, along with a strong backcheck from Emil Hemming-helped preserve the lead. Midway through the frame, the Colts capitalized on one of their chances. Hemming battled along the boards and fed Beaudoin in front, who buried his second of the night and seventh of the playoffs at 13:36. The goal stood as the game-winner and gave Barrie a crucial cushion.

Ottawa answered late in the period, capitalizing on a breakdown to cut the lead to 2-1, and carried momentum into the third after continuing to outshoot Barrie.

In the final frame, the 67's pushed hard for the equalizer, controlling possession and generating sustained pressure. Hrebik stood tall, making composed and timely saves to hold off the Ottawa attack as the Colts looked to regain their footing.

The turning point came on a critical power play midway through the third. With momentum tilted in Ottawa's favour, Kashawn Aitcheson stepped into a one-timer and blasted home his third of the postseason at 12:59, restoring Barrie's two-goal lead. Following a lengthy review, the goal stood, deflating Ottawa and swinging momentum firmly back to the Colts.

Barrie continued to press on the man advantage, with Aitcheson generating multiple looks, before sealing the game late. With Ottawa's net empty, Hemming raced onto a loose puck and buried his eighth of the playoffs to secure the 4-1 final.

From start to finish, the Colts showcased a complete team effort-highlighted by physical play from Aitcheson, key defensive contributions throughout the lineup, and clutch scoring when it mattered most. At the centre of it all was Hrebik, who turned aside 33 of 34 shots in a calm and controlled performance, backstopping Barrie through heavy pressure.

With the win, the Colts close out the series on home ice and now shift their focus to the Eastern Conference Final.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

Colts Close out Series on Home Ice, Advance to Eastern Conference Final - Barrie Colts

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