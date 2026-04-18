Colts Well Represented in NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Published on April 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that five players have been recognized in the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings ahead of the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft.

Headlined by a strong group that includes a highly ranked goaltender and multiple skilled skaters, the Colts' presence across several categories highlights both the depth and versatility of the organization's talent pool.

Ben Wilmott - #71 (North American Skaters)

Forward Ben Wilmott tops the list for Barrie, coming in at 71st among North American skaters. His ranking reflects a strong, well-rounded season in which he showcased his ability to impact the game in all situations.

Known for his high motor and offensive instincts, Wilmott consistently generated scoring chances while maintaining a reliable two-way presence. His ability to play with pace, combined with a developing physical edge, makes him an intriguing middle-round option for NHL clubs seeking a versatile forward.

As his game continues to mature, Wilmott's blend of skill and competitiveness positions him as a player with legitimate upside at the next level.

In 66 regular-season games this season, Wilmott recorded 27 goals and 39 assists for 66 points, highlighting his ability to produce offensively while contributing in all areas of the ice.

Joe Salandra - #152 (North American Skaters)

Ranked 152nd, Joe Salandra earned recognition for his offensive toolkit and creativity with the puck.

Salandra displayed flashes of high-end skill throughout the season, particularly in his ability to create space and generate opportunities in tight areas. His vision and puck-handling allow him to drive play when given time and confidence, making him a player to watch as he continues to develop consistency.

He finished the regular season with 12 goals and 26 assists for 38 points in 59 games, demonstrating steady offensive contributions.

Justin Handsor - #207 (North American Skaters)

Defenseman Justin Handsor slots in at 207th, recognized for his steady and dependable play on the blue line.

Handsor brings a composed approach in the defensive zone, making smart decisions under pressure while maintaining strong positional awareness. His ability to move the puck efficiently and contribute to transition adds value, even if his game leans more toward reliability than flash.

A physical and gritty presence, Handsor has proven to be a dependable option on the back end. Players in this range often carve out roles through consistency, and his foundation suggests he could develop into a reliable option at higher levels.

Arvin Jaswal - #18 (North American Goalies)

Goaltender Arvin Jaswal was ranked 18th among North American goalies, highlighting his emergence as a key presence in the crease.

Jaswal's athleticism and composure stood out throughout the season, as he consistently delivered timely saves and gave his team a chance to win. His ability to track pucks through traffic and recover quickly has been a major strength, along with a calm demeanor under pressure.

He appeared in 24 games during the regular season, finishing with an impressive .922 save percentage, further reinforcing his value between the pipes.

Ben Hrebik - #31 (North American Goalies)

Leading the way for Barrie in the crease is Ben Hrebik, ranked 31st among North American goaltenders.

Hrebik has established himself as a reliable presence in goal, combining size, athleticism, and a strong compete level. His ability to control rebounds, read developing plays, and make key saves in high-pressure moments has been a consistent strength throughout the season.

A key piece of the Colts' lineup, Hrebik appeared in 43 games this season, finishing with a .920 save percentage while handling a significant workload.

The Barrie Colts would like to congratulate all five players on this well-earned recognition and commend their continued commitment and development throughout the season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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