Kieren Dervin Commits to the University of Michigan

Published on April 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kieren Dervin took to his personal Instagram to announce that he has committed to play at the University of Michigan, where he will continue his academic and hockey career beginning with the 2026-27 season.

Originally a 5th round pick of the Frontenacs in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, Dervin signed with the Frontenacs in the middle of the 2024-25 season.

Dervin was a 3rd round selection of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2025 NHL Draft before returning to Kingston this past season to feature in a key role, developing into a reliable presence up front and an important contributor to the club's lineup. His progression both on and off the ice has earned him the opportunity to head to the NCAA level.

The Frontenacs thank Kieren for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best of luck at Michigan and in his future.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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