Four Kitchener Rangers Featured on NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings

Published on April 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - A total of 76 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players have been included in NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, underscoring the league's depth heading into June. Four of which are home to the Kitchener Rangers. Alexander Bilecki (49th), Charlie Puglisi (112), and Weston Cameron (196) cracked the last as top North American Skaters, while Jason Schaubel was ranked 36th amongst North American goaltenders.

CANADIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE BOASTS 75.5 PER CENT OF RANKS TO LEAD ALL NORTH AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT LEAGUES

The list features 65 skaters and 11 goaltenders from across the OHL, spanning all 20 member clubs. In total, 197 players developed across the Canadian Hockey League's (CHL) three member leagues (OHL, WHL, and QMJHL) were included in the final rankings. The Western Hockey League (WHL) leads the way with 78 current players (69 skaters, 9 goaltenders), while the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) features 41 (35 skaters, 6 goaltenders).

Of the 224 North American skaters ranked, 65 hail from the OHL, accounting for approximately 29% of the list.

2026 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings - OHL

SKATERS

RANK PLAYER POS. TEAM

2 Chase Reid D Soo Greyhounds

6 Caleb Malhotra C Brantford Bulldogs

8 Nikita Klepov RW Saginaw Spirit

9 Ethan Belchetz LW Windsor Spitfires

14 Adam Novotny LW Peterborough Petes

21 Brooks Rogowski C Oshawa Generals

25 Ryder Cali C North Bay Battalion

27 Adam Nemec LW Sudbury Wolves

28 Ryan Roobroeck LW Niagara IceDogs

29 Jaxon Cover RW London Knights

35 Thomas Vandenberg C Ottawa 67's

40 Maksim Sokolovskii D London Knights

41 Alessandro Di Iorio C Sarnia Sting

43 Egor Barabanov C Saginaw Spirit

47 Vladimir Dravecky D Brantford Bulldogs

49 Alexander Bilecki D Kitchener Rangers

56 Pierce Mbuyi LW Owen Sound Attack

59 Cole Zurawski RW Owen Sound Attack

68 Eric Frossard D Guelph Storm

69 Beckham Edwards C Sarnia Sting

71 Ben Wilmott C Barrie Colts

73 Alex Kostov RW Flint Firebirds

75 Spencer Bowes LW Ottawa 67's

80 Wesley Royston RW Owen Sound Attack

82 Colin Fitzgerald C Soo Greyhounds

83 Parker Vaughan RW North Bay Battalion

85 Carter Stevens RW Guelph Storm

91 Lucas Ambrosio D Erie Otters

95 Jasper Kuhta C Ottawa 67's

97 Adam Levac C Peterborough Petes

103 Jean-Cristoph Lemieux LW Sudbury Wolves

105 Braidy Wassilyn LW London Knights

110 Callum Croskery D Soo Greyhounds

118 Aiden O'Donnell LW Oshawa Generals

119 Layne Gallacher C Guelph Storm

124 Brody Pepoy RW Saginaw Spirit

141 Brady Murnane D Oshawa Generals

142 Andre Mondoux D Kingston Frontenacs

143 Cohen Bidgood RW London Knights

148 Nathan Amidovski LW Brampton Steelheads

152 Joe Salandra RW Barrie Colts

157 Ondrej Ruml D Ottawa 67's

159 Harris Pangretitsch D Soo Greyhounds

169 Julian Brown D Owen Sound Attack

171 Dryden Allen D Flint Firebirds

175 Leo Laschon D Oshawa Generals

181 Illia Shybinskyi LW Guelph Storm

182 Leon Kolarik LW Peterborough Petes

184 Ryan Brown LW London Knights

186 Darian Anderson RW Flint Firebirds

188 Caden Harvey C Windsor Spitfires

190 Jacob Vandeven D London Knights

194 Rowan Henderson LW Sudbury Wolves

196 Weston Cameron LW Kitchener Rangers

201 Rylan Singh LW Guelph Storm

202 Colin Feeley D Oshawa Generals

205 Andrew Robinson D Windsor Spitfires

207 Justin Handsor D Barrie Colts

212 Grady Spicer D Windsor Spitfires

214 Alexander Karmanov D North Bay Battalion

217 Alex McLean C Kingston Frontenacs

218 Julius Saari D Erie Otters

219 Cody Wood D London Knights

220 Elliot Arnett D Owen Sound Attack

223 Aiden Young LW Peterborough Petes

GOALTENDERS

RANK PLAYER TEAM

11 Ryder Fetterolf Ottawa 67's

12 Zachary Jovanovski Guelph Storm

13 Stepan Shurygin Saginaw Spirit

15 Matthew Minchak Kingston Frontenacs

17 Vladislav Yermolenko Niagara IceDogs

18 Arvin Jaswal Barrie Colts

23 Matthew Humphries Oshawa Generals

24 Gavin Betts Kingston Frontenacs

31 Ben Hrebik Barrie Colts

32 Maksim Corovic Brantford Bulldogs

36 Jason Schaubel Kitchener Rangers

For the full NHL Central Scouting Final Draft Rankings, visit nhl.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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