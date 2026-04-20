Rangers Announce Western Conference Finals Schedule
Published on April 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Your Kitchener Rangers have punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season where they will meet the Windsor Spitfires. Both teams will battle to claim the Wayne Gretzky Trophy with the all the action starting at The Aud.
Fans can mark their calendars for the following games this round:
Round 3 - Game 1
Friday, April 24th, 2026 | The Aud | 7:00 p.m.
Round 3 - Game 2
Sunday, April 26th, 2026 | The Aud | 6:00 p.m.
Round 3 - Game 3
Monday, April 27th, 2026 | WFCU Centre | 7:05 p.m.
Round 3 - Game 4
Wednesday, April 29th, 2026 | WFCU Centre | 7:05 p.m.
Round 3 - Game 5*
Friday, May 1st, 2026 | The Aud | 7:00 p.m.
Round 3 - Game 6*
Sunday, May 3rd, 2026 | WFCU Centre | 4:05 p.m.
Round 3 - Game 7*
Monday May 4th, 2026 | The Aud | 7:00 p.m.
*If necessary. Tickets for all potential games will go on sale when they are confirmed.
Rangers First Two Home Games On Sale Now
Tickets for Round 3 Home Games 1 and 2 are on sale now! Tickets for future home games will be released for sale once the game has been officially confirmed.
How to Purchase
Fans can secure their seats through the following options:
Online
kwtickets.ca
In Person
The Aud Box Office, sponsored by Whiteway Plumbing
400 East Ave., Kitchener, ON N2H 1Z6
Box Office Hours
Monday to Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Fans can check the Aud website for full box office hours.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Barrie Colts Advance to Eastern Conference Final, Set to Face Brantford Bulldogs - Barrie Colts
- Windsor Spitfires to Face Kitchener Rangers in Western Conference Finals - Windsor Spitfires
- Rangers Announce Western Conference Finals Schedule - Kitchener Rangers
- Suzuki Leads Seven Attack Alumni; 86 OHL Alumni Competing in the NHL's 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs - Owen Sound Attack
- Colts Close out Series on Home Ice, Advance to Eastern Conference Final - Barrie Colts
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