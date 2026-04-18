Rangers Punch Their Ticket to the Western Conference Finals with a 5-1 Game 5 Victory
Published on April 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers have punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season by defeating the Soo Greyhounds by a score of 5-1 in Game 5. Sam O'Reilly led the way with a four-point night, securing the victory with two empty net goals.
For the first time in this series, the Greyhounds opened the scoring coming just 54 seconds into the game. The Rangers settled in and found the equalizer through Cameron Arquette to level the score after 20 minutes of play. In the second period, Jared Woolley was sprung in for a mini breakaway and was able to squeak the puck through the right arm of Carter George to give the Rangers their first lead on the night. That goal stood as the game winner.
Kitchener learned their lesson from a game ago, not allowing an of space to the Greyhounds, shutting them down in the final frame and limiting them to just four shots. Sam O'Reilly netted two empty net goals in the final three minutes of the contest to secure the game and series win for the East Avenue Blue.
Attendance: 6.927
Scoring Summary:
First Period
SOO 1 - KIT 0
0:54 Quinn McKenzie (5) - Noah Laus, Harris Pangretitsch
SOO 1 - KIT 1
4:55 Cameron Arquette (2) - Haeden Ellis, Cameron Reid
Second Period
SOO 1 - KIT 2 - GWG
7:41 Jared Woolley (1) - Dylan Edwards
SOO 1 - KIT 3 - PPG
13:38 Dylan Edwards (8) - Alexander Bilecki, Sam O'Reilly
Third Period
SOO 1 - KIT 4 - ENG
17:05 Sam O'Reilly (9) - Gabriel Chiarot, Jared Woolley
SOO 1 - KIT 5 - ENG
19:39 Sam O'Reilly (10) - Alexander Bilecki, Dylan Edwards
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SOO 16 - KIT 34
Power play: SOO 0/3 - KIT 1/3
FO%: SOO 48% - KIT 52%
The Starting Goalies:
Carter George (SOO) - 29/32 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 15/16 Saves, One Goal Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Rangers have punched their ticket to the Western Conference finals where they will take on the Windsor Spitfires in a re-match of last year's second round series. Stay tuned for a schedule announcement in the coming days.
Images from this story
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Kitchener Rangers shake hands with the Soo Greyhounds
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