Rangers to Attend Send-Off Rally May 19th at City Hall

Published on May 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







The Kitchener Rangers and the City of Kitchener is inviting fans and community members to gather at Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall this Tuesday, May 19th, at 5:00 p.m. for a special Rangers Rally as the team prepares to depart for Kelowna and the 2026 Memorial Cup (May 21-31).

Fresh off capturing the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship and the prestigious J. Ross Robertson Cup, the Rangers have earned their place at the 2026 Memorial Cup. The tournament marks the club's fifth appearance at the national championship and its first since 2008.

"Our players and staff have worked incredibly hard to reach this milestone, and the support from our fans and the community has meant everything to us," said Kitchener Rangers Chief Operating Officer Joe Birch. "We're excited to celebrate this moment together before heading to Kelowna to represent Kitchener on the national stage."

The rally will bring together fans, players, coaches, and staff to celebrate an unforgettable season and send the Rangers off with pride and community support ahead of Canada's premier junior hockey championship.

The event will begin with a performance by the Golden Keys, followed by a formal introduction of Rangers players and staff. Fans are encouraged to wear Rangers colours and help create an electric atmosphere as the team prepares for the Memorial Cup.

The rally is expected to conclude at approximately 6:30 p.m., with fans encouraged to continue celebrating by supporting local downtown businesses and restaurants.

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As the Rangers prepare for late-night puck drops in Kelowna, fans are also encouraged to gather throughout the tournament at local restaurants and community watch parties to cheer on the Blueshirts. Rangers partners will be hosting Official Watch Party locations once again, creating an electric atmosphere throughout #RTown. Fans can enjoy the games with full audio and prizing at Four Fathers Brewing, Moose Winooskis, Jack Astor's Kitchener and Boston Pizza Bingemans!

Additional information regarding possible Memorial Cup events and watch parties will be shared as it becomes available.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

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