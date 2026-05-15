Spirit Sign Defenseman Kade Meyer to OHL Standard Player Agreement

Published on May 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Friday morning that the team has signed free agent defenseman Kade Meyer to a Standard Player Agreement.

"Kade caught our eye last summer while playing for Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup," said Drinkill. "He is very strong and plays the game hard with a competitiveness that you can't teach. Kade skates very well, is extremely mobile, and is a great transporter of pucks up ice. We're excited that the Meyer family picked Saginaw out of all their options for next season and can't wait to see Kade on the ice."

A left-shot defenseman from Minocqua, WI, Meyer clocks in at 5'9", 181lbs. His 2025-2026 season was split between the NAHL's Janesville Jets (1G-4A-5P, 20GP) and USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks (1G-4A-5P, 22GP). Last summer, Meyer joined Saginaw's Levi Harper and Nikita Klepov for Team USA's gold medal victory at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Brno, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Saginaw Spirit organization," said Meyer. "From the culture to the fan support, it's a place that feels built for winning and development. I'm ready to come in, work hard every day, compete at a high level, and do whatever it takes to help the team succeed. I believe I can bring energy, consistency, and a team-first mentality both on and off the ice, and I can't wait to get started in Saginaw."

The 2008-born Meyer spent his 16U season with the Detroit Little Caesars program, scoring 13G-31A-44P in 60 games during 2024-2025. That year, he would also see time with the U.S. National Team Development Program.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

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