Sting Announce 2025-26 Season Award Recipients

Published on May 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







SARNIA, ON - The Sarnia Sting are proud to recognize the outstanding achievements of their players and staff with the announcement of the team's 2025-26 Season Awards. This year's recipients reflect the organization's commitment to excellence on the ice, and throughout the community.

"This group truly embodies what it means to be part of the Sting," said General Manager Dylan Seca. "From their work ethic to their presence in the community, they've set a great example."

Rookie of the Year & CHOK Top Scorer - Easton Walos

In his first season with the Sting, Easton Walos made an immediate and lasting impact, quickly adapting to the pace of the Ontario Hockey League. Walos recorded an impressive 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points in 68 games, appearing in every game of his rookie campaign. His consistency, durability, and offensive production made him a standout, earning him both Rookie of the Year honours and the CHOK Top Scorer award.

Scholastic Player of the Year - Alessandro Di Iorio & Gaughan Alessandro Di Iorio and Gaughan are being recognized for their commitment to excellence both on and off the ice. Successfully balancing the demands of a competitive hockey schedule with their academic responsibilities, both players demonstrated strong performance in the classroom. Their dedication reinforces the importance of education as a key part of the Sting experience.

Humanitarian of the Year - Beckham Edwards

Beckham Edwards is the recipient of this year's Humanitarian Award for his impactful "BE Kind Initiative." Through this program, Edwards visited 10 local classrooms, connecting with more than 200 students from Kindergarten through Grade 2. His efforts created meaningful and lasting impressions on young students, emphasizing kindness and community engagement.

Sting Values Award - Ben Pickell

After joining the Sting early in the season via trade, Ben Pickell quickly integrated into the team and exemplified the organization's core values: character, pride, inclusion, the process, excellence, and fun. Pickell contributed 24 goals and 17 assists for 41 points in 65 games and consistently rose to the occasion in key moments, making him a deserving recipient of this award.

Coaches Choice Award - Jordan Bax

Jordan Bax earns this year's Coaches Choice Award as a result of his relentless work ethic and leadership. A dependable presence on and off the ice, Bax set the standard for effort and accountability, earning the respect of both teammates and coaching staff.

Player of the Year - Alessandro Di Iorio

Named team captain midway through the season, Alessandro Di Iorio has quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the organization. Selected second overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Di Iorio made an immediate impact, showcasing elite skill, maturity, and a team-first mentality. His leadership and performance throughout the season make him a deserving Player of the Year.

The Sarnia Sting congratulate all award recipients on their seasons and contributions to the organization. Awards will be handed out to each player at the 2026 Development Camp and Draft Pick Introduction ceremony on June 19.







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