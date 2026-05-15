Ty Robar Trending Toward Full-Time Role with the Black and Gold

Published on May 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







While he might not be a household name in Kingston yet, Ty Robar is a great example of how deep the Kingston Frontenacs 2025 draft class really is. With 28 days until the 2026 OHL Priority Selection kicks off in Kingston, we look at how number 28 for the Frontenacs could be a name to remember for this season and beyond.

Robar, who was the 118th overall selection in last year's draft, spent his minor hockey days playing for the Toronto Titans AAA program. In his U16 year, the right-handed forward scored 77 points in 74 games, which was in the top five on his team. Robar added 5 points in 6 games to his totals at the OHL Cup before the draft.

With older players away at NHL camps, Robar laced them up for the Frontenacs when they took to the ice for the first time during the 2025-26 season. In the team's home opener against the Ottawa 67's, Robar would score his first OHL goal and the Fronts' first goal of the season. The 16-year-old would end up playing 10 games for Kingston throughout the season, with his most efficient appearance being on December 20th, when Robar scored twice against the Brampton Steelheads on the road.

"I am very grateful for my first season with the Frontenacs," said Robar in a message to the Frontenacs. "Being around the team, coaches and organization was a great experience, and it really helped me grow both on and off the ice."

Robar would spend the majority of the season with the Pickering Panthers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), suiting up 37 times for the cats in the regular season. Recording an efficient 26 points, the young Frontenacs prospect was put in key situations for the Cats, playing in 14 playoff games this past spring.

Robar will come into Kingston training camp next fall with a chance to be a full-time member of the Frontenacs in the 2026-27 season. His experience with the team this season should help him develop into a key piece of a young Frontenacs core looking to make an impact on the league.

"My focus in the off-season is getting bigger, stronger, faster and more prepared for camp this fall," Robar continued in his message. " I am counting down the days, and I am ready to earn every opportunity that comes my way."

Don't miss your chance to see the next generation of Frontenacs hear their name called at the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, returning to an in-person format live in Kingston at Slush Puppie Place on June 12-13. Tickets are available.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.