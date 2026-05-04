André Mondoux Selected as Finalist for Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award

Published on May 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







André Mondoux's impact on the Kingston Frontenacs has never been measured solely by goals or assists and now, he's being recognized for the qualities that truly define his game.

The veteran defenceman has been named a finalist for the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award, presented annually by the Ontario Hockey League to the player who best exemplifies leadership, dedication, and a team-first attitude.

For André Mondoux, the nomination comes as no surprise to those inside the Frontenacs locker room. Throughout the 2025-26 season, Mondoux served as a steady presence on and off the ice, leading by example with his work ethic, consistency, and willingness to put the team above all else.

Whether it was mentoring younger players, stepping into key situations, or bringing energy to the bench during pivotal moments, Mondoux embodied the spirit of what the Ted Baker Award represents. His leadership helped guide a young Kingston roster through the ups and downs of the season, providing stability and accountability every step of the way.

Being named a finalist places Mondoux among the league's most respected players, highlighting not just his individual qualities, but the culture being built within the Frontenacs organization.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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