Reid Named Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Finalist

Published on May 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ON - IceDogs Forward Hayden Reid has been named a Finalist for the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award.

This annual award is being presented in recognition of the contributions of former OHL Vice President Ted Baker, who, prior to his retirement in the summer of 2023, worked in the OHL's head office over a span of 35 years.

The Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award is presented annually to the OHL player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on and off-ice leadership as a mentor and role model to other OHL players, and commitment and dedication to his team.

Hayden Reid exemplifies the very essence of what it means to be a teammate and an impactful leader.

His impact on our team extends far beyond his on-ice contributions, though those alone are impressive. Recording a career-high 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points in 68 games, Hayden has demonstrated consistent performance and reliability in all situations, including our special teams.

More importantly, he achieves this success while maintaining a selfless, team-first mindset.

Hayden's leadership is felt most strongly in the way he supports and uplifts those around him.

He has taken young players like sixteen-year-old rookie Ryerson Edgar under his wing, offering guidance, encouragement, and a steady example of professionalism. Whether it's staying late after practice to help a teammate or offering advice with wisdom beyond his years, Hayden leads through action.

Off the ice, his commitment to his teammates is equally evident. From ensuring younger players have transportation to games and practices to being a constant source of support during challenging times, Hayden consistently puts others before himself. His humility and character set the standard in our dressing room.

Assistant Captain Riley Patterson says, "Hayden would go through a wall for any person on this team." That sentiment captures the respect he has earned from his peers.

Through his dedication, compassion, and unwavering team-first attitude, Hayden Reid represents everything the award stands for.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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