Wang to Play on International Stage

Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ON - IceDogs defender Haoxi Wang is currently representing China on the international stage in the IIHF Men's World Championship Division 1B.

Wang joined the IceDogs halfway through this past season after being traded from the Oshawa Generals. He recorded 13 points in 29 regular-season games with Niagara.

Wang was selected 33rd overall by the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft. He has committed to play at Boston University for the 2026-2027 season.

The Division 1B tournament is being held in Shenzhen, China and includes six countries: Estonia, Romania, South Korea, China, the Netherlands and Spain.

Wang scored a goal in China's opening game against South Korea; however, the team ultimately lost 7-4. Their next match is set for April 30 at 7:30 a.m. EST against Romania.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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