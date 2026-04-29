Nathan Aspinall Named a Finalist for the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy

Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Firebirds forward Nathan Aspinall has been named a finalist for the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy.

The Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy is awarded annually to the OHL team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice as well as hard work, passion and a dedication to the game of hockey and their community.

Aspinall registered 33 goals and 61 assists over 65 games played during the 2025-26 season. His 61 assists set a new Firebirds franchise record, and his 94 points were the second-most in the OHL. Aspinall was named Flint's captain during the preseason and was signed to an NHL entry-level contract by the New York Rangers in October. He is one of four finalists for the award, joining Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs, Brady Martin of the Soo Greyhounds and Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires.

The Firebirds have twice had a captain honored with the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy; Alex Peters won it for the 2016-17 season and Ty Dellandrea won it for the 2019-20 season. The OHL has awarded the trophy since the 2008-09 season, following the February 2008 passing of Renaud, then the captain of the Windsor Spitfires. Candidates are reviewed and narrowed down via a panel of accredited media.

With Aspinall as captain, the Firebirds set new franchise records in points (95) and wins (44) during the 2025-26 season. They swept the Owen Sound Attack in the first round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs before ultimately falling to the Windsor Spitfires in the second round.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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