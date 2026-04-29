Colts Come up Short in Game Four, Shift Focus to Road

Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts were unable to hold home ice Tuesday night, falling to the Brantford Bulldogs at Sadlon Arena.

Brantford came out flying in the opening period, striking three times to take early control of the game. Cooper Dennis opened the scoring before Adam Benak added a power play marker to double the lead. Charlie Paquette then found the back of the net late in the frame, giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 advantage after 20 minutes.

The Colts responded in the second period, earning a power play opportunity that saw Emil Hemming bury his ninth of the playoffs, with Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin picking up the assists to cut into the deficit. However, the Bulldogs answered quickly, as Dennis recorded his second of the night before Paquette added another to restore Brantford's commanding lead.

In the third, Brantford continued to capitalize on their chances, with Caleb Malhotra converting on the power play to extend the lead further and put the game out of reach.

Despite the setback, the Colts will look to regroup quickly as the series shifts back to Brantford. Barrie aims to bounce back on the road Thursday night as they continue their playoff battle with the Bulldogs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

Colts Come up Short in Game Four, Shift Focus to Road - Barrie Colts

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