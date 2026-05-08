Dale Hawerchuk Ranked No. 10 on CHL's Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years

Published on May 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Canadian Hockey League has announced former Barrie Colts head coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk as No. 10 on the CHL's Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list as part of the league's 50th anniversary celebrations.

One of the most accomplished players in CHL history, Hawerchuk built his legendary career with the QMJHL's Cornwall Royals before becoming the first overall selection in the 1981 NHL Draft and one of hockey's most respected figures both on and off the ice.

Selected sixth overall by Cornwall in the 1979 QMJHL Draft, Hawerchuk immediately emerged as one of junior hockey's brightest stars. As a 16-year-old rookie during the 1979-80 season, he recorded 103 points and captured QMJHL Rookie of the Year honours before helping lead the Royals to a Memorial Cup championship. Hawerchuk registered 45 points in 18 playoff games that season, earning QMJHL Playoff MVP honours and becoming the only 16-year-old in league history to receive the award.

He followed up with one of the most dominant seasons in CHL history in 1980-81, recording 81 goals and 183 points to lead both the QMJHL and CHL in scoring. Hawerchuk was named QMJHL MVP, CHL Player of the Year, CHL Top Scorer, and a QMJHL First Team All-Star while guiding Cornwall to a second consecutive Memorial Cup championship.

During the 1981 Memorial Cup tournament, Hawerchuk totaled 12 points in five games, including a tournament-record eight goals, earning Memorial Cup MVP honours. He concluded his QMJHL career with 286 points in 144 games without missing a game, along with an additional 80 points across 37 playoff contests.

Hawerchuk transitioned seamlessly to the NHL following his junior career, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year in 1982. Across 16 NHL seasons, he amassed 1,409 career points, including five consecutive 100-point campaigns and a career-best 130-point season in 1984-85. Internationally, Hawerchuk represented Canada on numerous occasions, winning Canada Cup championships in 1987 and 1991 while also capturing medals at the IIHF World Championship.

While Hawerchuk's playing accomplishments cemented his place among hockey's all-time greats, his impact in Barrie remains deeply significant to the organization, its staff, players, and the community to this day.

Hawerchuk served as head coach of the Barrie Colts for 10 seasons from 2010-2020, helping shape the organization both on and off the ice. Under his leadership, the Colts consistently developed elite talent while fostering a culture centred around professionalism, accountability, and passion for the gam

Throughout his tenure behind the Colts bench, Hawerchuk coached and mentored numerous players who advanced to the NHL, while also leaving a lasting impact on everyone connected to the organization and the Barrie community.

His influence extended far beyond wins and losses, as Hawerchuk became synonymous with leadership, humility, and dedication to the growth of young athletes. His legacy continues to be felt throughout the organization by coaches, staff, alumni, and players alike.

The Barrie Colts organization proudly congratulates Dale Hawerchuk on this well-deserved recognition as one of the greatest players in CHL history. His legacy continues to inspire generations of players, coaches, and fans across the hockey world.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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