Ben Hrebik Delivers Once Again as Colts Netminder Backstops Playoff Run

Published on May 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







When the games have mattered most, Ben Hrebik has been at his best.

The Barrie Colts netminder from Milton, Ontario, has been a defining force throughout the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League Playoffs, delivering a series of clutch performances that have helped propel the Colts into the J. Ross Robertson Cup Final.

Speaking with Hrebik at the beginning of the season, it was clear he had one goal in mind - give his team a chance to win every single night. That mindset has been on full display all year long. During the 2025-26 regular season, Hrebik appeared in 43 games, posting a 26-11-3-3 record with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

That consistency has only elevated in the postseason.

This week, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) named Hrebik the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week after he went 2-1 with a 3.60 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, playing a crucial role in helping the Colts force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Championship Series.

His week was defined by two standout performances that swung momentum in Barrie's favour.

After rebounding from a tough outing in Game 4, Hrebik responded with 34 saves in Brantford in Game 5, backstopping the Colts to a vital 4-3 win, sealed by a Brad Gardiner game-winning goal. He followed that up with a heroic effort in Game 6 at home, turning aside 54 shots as Barrie survived a relentless 57-shot barrage in another 4-3 win to extend the series. That performance earned him first-star honours and set the stage for Game 7.

In the decisive matchup, Hrebik delivered once again - this time a 40-save shutout to backstop a 5-0 victory over the Brantford Bulldogs, securing the Bobby Orr Trophy and the Eastern Conference Championship.

Through the playoffs, the 20-year-old has been nothing short of elite. Hrebik now sits at 11-4 with a 2.67 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and a league-leading 452 saves.

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound netminder, selected by the Colts in the ninth round (173rd overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, has steadily developed into one of the league's most reliable goaltenders - and now one of its most impactful.

From high-pressure elimination games to heavy shot totals and late-game pushes, Hrebik has consistently given the Colts exactly what every championship team needs - a chance to win every night.

Colts Director of Goaltending Dave Belitski on Ben Hrebik's Growth since joining Barrie:

"Ben goes out there and gives his team a chance to win every night - that's been our motto since day one, no excuses, just results. He's a kid who has ice in his veins; no matter how big the game or the moment, he stays grounded and delivers. He's done it all year, really, ever since he stepped into the league. He's earned the respect of his coaches and teammates by showing up every day and going about his business the right way. No excuses, ever. He knows exactly what his job is and focuses only on what he can control. He has some incredible qualities, but his composure and mental toughness might be at the top of the list."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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