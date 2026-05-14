Thank You, Colts Country

Published on May 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







In a year where expectations from the outside may have been uncertain following significant offseason turnover, the Barrie Colts responded by building one of the most resilient, connected, and determined teams the organization has seen in years. Led by first-year Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz and driven by the team's "No One Cares, Work Harder" mentality, Barrie exceeded expectations at every turn and re-established itself among the Ontario Hockey League's top teams.

The Colts finished the 2025-26 regular season with one of the strongest records in franchise history, posting a 45-14-5-4 record and 99 points, capturing the Central Division title. Barrie would continue its remarkable postseason run by winning the Eastern Conference Championship and Bobby Orr Trophy following an unforgettable comeback from a 3-1 series deficit against Brantford, securing the organization's first appearance in the Ontario Hockey League Championship Series since the 2015-16 season under Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk.

Throughout the season, the Colts became known around the league for their relentless pace, physical style of play, and ability to battle through adversity. Whether it was eliminating Ottawa in the opening round or winning a Game 7 on the road in Brantford, this group continuously found ways to respond when challenged.

Individual milestones and league recognition also highlighted the season. Kashawn Aitcheson was named the recipient of the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL's Defenceman of the Year, while Cole Beaudoin earned the William Hanley Trophy as the league's Most Sportsmanlike Player. Across the lineup, the Colts continued to develop high-calibre talent while building a culture centred around accountability, compete, and team-first hockey.

Just as impactful as the success on the ice was the atmosphere surrounding the team all season long.

Sadlon Arena became one of the loudest and toughest environments in junior hockey, with packed crowds and playoff energy becoming a major talking point throughout the league and across social media. Colts Country rallied behind this team from opening night through the final game of the season, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for players, staff, and fans alike.

Following Game 4 of the OHL Championship Series, Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz reflected on the effort and character shown by his team throughout the season while speaking with OHL Media.

"There hasn't been one day this year that the guys gave in, whether it be a practice or a game. They gave it their all."

Smoskowitz also spoke about the bond formed within the group over the course of the season.

"I would trade every moment I had as a player to relive this season with this group."

That connection inside the room became one of the defining characteristics of this year's team. Throughout the season, Smoskowitz and his staff consistently spoke about the closeness of the group, whether it was time spent together away from the rink, team meals, or the collective mindset that existed from day one.

When reflecting on the organization's veteran players, including Cole Beaudoin, Kashawn Aitcheson, Brad Gardiner, Mason Zebeski and Calvin Crombie, Smoskowitz emphasized the relationships built throughout their time in Barrie.

"It sucks. Whether it's a team meal, practice, or time between the rink, it's the relationships you build with your players over the course of four years. No matter where I go in my coaching career, I will always be a fan of them."

While emotions remained high following the conclusion of the season, the future of the organization also became a major focus moving forward.

Asked about the impact this playoff run will have on the group of returning players, Smoskowitz pointed toward the experience gained by Barrie's young core during the postseason.

"It's massive. Eamon Edgar, a rookie, scored a goal in an Ontario Hockey League Final elimination game. That shows the depth we have returning. Players like Arvin Jaswal, Cole Emerton, Nicholas Desiderio, and Jonah McCormick are going to be big pieces for us next year."

The players returned to Sadlon Arena today for final meetings, media availability, and goodbyes - always one of the toughest days of the year and a reminder of just how close this group became over the course of the season. To watch interviews and coverage from today's year-end media availability with players and staff, click here.

While the season may have come to an end, the foundation this group has established - both on and off the ice - leaves the organization with tremendous optimism for the future. To our fans, billets, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and everyone who supported this team throughout the season: thank you. Thank you for every sold-out crowd, every road trip fans made, every chant, every standing ovation, and every moment spent behind this team. The support from Colts Country helped make this season one the organization will never forget.

We'll see you next season, Barrie.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.