Colts Look to Extend Season in Must-Win Game 4

Published on May 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts return to Sadlon Arena on Tuesday night, facing their biggest challenge of the season as they prepare for a must-win Game 4 against the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League Championship Series.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with Sadlon Arena officially sold out with no standing room tickets available.

After falling 4-3 in double overtime in Game 3 on Sunday night, the Colts now trail the series 3-0, but if the weekend proved anything, it is that Barrie has no intention of going quietly. In front of a sold-out crowd on home ice,

the Colts delivered one of their most resilient performances of the postseason, battling back from multiple third-period deficits before captain Kashawn Aitcheson tied the game with just 12.1 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime for the second straight game.

The emotional finish reignited Colts Fans and showcased the fight that has defined Barrie throughout the playoffs.

Aitcheson once again led the charge offensively with a goal and an assist in Game 3, while Emil Hemming and Will Schneid also found the back of the net in the dramatic comeback effort. Between the pipes, Ben Hrebik turned aside 46 shots and continued his standout postseason with several game-saving stops.

Barrie will look to build off the momentum generated in the third period of Game 3, where the Colts pushed the pace offensively and controlled long stretches of play against a Rangers team that has capitalized on key opportunities throughout the series.

Special teams and discipline will once again be major storylines heading into Tuesday night. The Colts' penalty kill was strong in Game 3, limiting Kitchener's power-play opportunities while creating key momentum swings throughout the game.

For Barrie, the mindset remains simple: one game at a time.

With their season on the line and another electric atmosphere expected at Sadlon Arena, the Colts will look to extend the series and force a Game 5 back in Kitchener.

Game 4 gets Tuesday night underway at 7:00 p.m. at Sadlon Arena.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

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