Spitfires' Forward Alex Pharand Commits to Clarkson University

Published on May 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Following the NCAA Division I Council's landmark decision in November 2024 to make Canadian Hockey League players eligible for NCAA Division I hockey programs, Windsor Spitfires forward Alex Pharand is joining a growing list of former Spitfires pursuing NCAA opportunities.

The 21-year-old forward from Sudbury announced his commitment to the Clarkson Golden Knights men's ice hockey program via Instagram on Sunday afternoon for the 2026-27 season.

Pharand completed an impressive OHL career, appearing in 323 regular season games while recording 74 goals and 110 assists for 184 points. In postseason play, he appeared in 30 playoff games, collecting three goals and five assists.

Originally drafted by the Hamilton Bulldogs, Pharand spent part of his rookie season in Hamilton before being traded to his hometown Sudbury Wolves. He went on to spend four seasons with the Wolves before being acquired by the Windsor Spitfires at the 2025-26 trade deadline.

Pharand was also selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Clarkson University, located in Potsdam, is home to the Golden Knights men's hockey program, an NCAA Division I team that competes in the ECAC conference. The program has produced several notable NHL figures, including current Calgary Flames General Manager Craig Conroy and longtime Los Angeles Kings forward Dave Taylor.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

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