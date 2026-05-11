OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for May 4-10, 2026

Published on May 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of playoff games ending Sunday, May 10, 2026.

Rangers' Dylan Edwards Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Dylan Edwards of the Kitchener Rangers is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording three goals, two assists and five points over three games.

After scoring the deciding overtime goal to crown the Rangers Western Conference champions, Edwards has helped the Rangers take a 3-0 lead in the OHL Championship Series, scoring in Wednesday's 5-2 Game 1 win over the Barrie Colts at The Aud. He had an outstanding Game 3 on Sunday night, capping-off a four-point showing with his second goal of the night coming 5:24 into the second overtime of a 4-3 win.

A 20-year-old from Toronto, Edwards has 24 points (14-10--24) over 17 games in these playoffs, building-off a 40-goal, 87-point regular season over 67 games between the Rangers and Erie Otters. The 5-foot-8, 171Ib. left-wing was originally Erie's eighth round (150th overall) pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, and produced 84 goals, 100 assists and 184 points over 222 career regular season games. Completing his fourth full OHL season, Edwards as produced 26 goals, 22 assists and 48 points over 32 career playoff contests between the Rangers and Otters. He is committed to Quinnipiac University (NCAA).

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-29: Jacob Battaglia (Flint Firebirds)

Mar. 30-Apr. 5: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Apr. 6-12: Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 13-19: Dylan Edwards (Kitchener Rangers)

Apr. 20-26: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 27-May 3: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

May 4-10: Dylan Edwards (Kitchener Rangers)

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 2-8: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 9-15: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 2-8: Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 9-15: Cooper Foster (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 16-22: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Colts' Ben Hrebik Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Ben Hrebik of the Barrie Colts is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for a second straight week, going 1-1-2-0 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and one shutout.

Hrebik backstopped the Colts to their first Bobby Orr Trophy as Eastern Conference champions since 2013, posting a 40-save shutout in a 5-0 Game 7 win over the Brantford Bulldogs. He's been solid through three games of the OHL Championship Series, making 27 saves in a 5-2 loss in Game 1, 55 saves as the Colts fell 4-3 in overtime in Game 2 and an additional 46 saves in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Rangers.

A 20-year-old from Milton, ON, Hrebik is 12-7 in these playoffs with a 2.65 goals-against average and .923 save percentage, making a league-high 620 saves. The 6-foot-3, 204Ib. netminder was Barrie's ninth round (173rd overall) pick in 2022, and played to a regular season mark of 26-11-3-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .920 save percentage over 43 games.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-30: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 31-Apr. 5: Jack Lisson (North Bay Battalion)

Apr. 6-12: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 13-19: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Apr. 20-26: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)

Apr. 27-May 3: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

May 4-10: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Feb. 9-15: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)

Feb. 16-22: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 2-8: Arvin Jaswal (Barrie Colts)

Mar. 9-15: David Egorov (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 16-22: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

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