Strome Spends Time on Sportsnet

Published on May 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







The Carolina Hurricanes' 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers last Thursday night marked the conclusion of former Niagara IceDog Ryan Strome's brief stint as a guest analyst on the Sportsnet panel. Strome spent three nights of the NHL playoffs sitting alongside analysts Kevin Bieska, Ron MacLean and Kelly Hrudey.

In an informal farewell speech given at the end of the broadcast Thursday, Strome described the experience on Sportsnet as "surreal" and "a great honour."

Strome came to the IceDogs in the 2009-2010 season in a trade with the Barrie Colts. He went on to play an additional two seasons with the IceDogs and became one of the greatest players the organization has ever seen. He still holds several franchise records, including the most assists in a single season at 73.

Since playing for the IceDogs, Strome has gone on to have a long NHL career, spending time with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames, whom he currently plays for. Earlier this season, he recorded his 500th career point when he scored a goal against one of his former teams, the Ducks.

Despite his recent time spent behind the panel desk he has made no indication of plans to hang up the skates anytime soon.

The IceDogs would like to congratulate Ryan Strome on his time on the Sportsnet panel. We look forward to seeing what he does both on and off the ice in the future.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2026

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