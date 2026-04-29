Doherty Commits to UofG

Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ON - Niagara IceDogs forward Sean Doherty announced his commitment to play at the University of Guelph next season. He joins IceDogs alumni and former teammate, Andrew Wycisk, who also just committed to UofG.

Doherty has spent the past two seasons with the IceDogs. In that time, he recorded 37 points in 126 regular-season games, as well as a goal and an assist in five playoff games.

Before his time in Niagara, Doherty spent two seasons in Sarnia, spending time with the OHL's Sarnia Sting and the Greater Ontario Hockey League's (GOHL) Sarnia Legionnaires.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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