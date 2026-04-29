Doherty Commits to UofG
Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
NIAGARA, ON - Niagara IceDogs forward Sean Doherty announced his commitment to play at the University of Guelph next season. He joins IceDogs alumni and former teammate, Andrew Wycisk, who also just committed to UofG.
Doherty has spent the past two seasons with the IceDogs. In that time, he recorded 37 points in 126 regular-season games, as well as a goal and an assist in five playoff games.
Before his time in Niagara, Doherty spent two seasons in Sarnia, spending time with the OHL's Sarnia Sting and the Greater Ontario Hockey League's (GOHL) Sarnia Legionnaires.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026
- IceDogs Proud to Support Smile Cookie Week - Niagara IceDogs
- OHL Announces Finalists for Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy - OHL
- Nathan Aspinall Named a Finalist for the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy - Flint Firebirds
- Doherty Commits to UofG - Niagara IceDogs
- OHL Announces Schedule for 2026 Championship Series Presented by Nissan - OHL
- Wang to Play on International Stage - Niagara IceDogs
- Former IceDog Andrew Wycisk Commits to UOG - Niagara IceDogs
- Greyhounds, Dean Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Soo Greyhounds
- Robertson Commits to TMU - Niagara IceDogs
- Colts Come up Short in Game Four, Shift Focus to Road - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.