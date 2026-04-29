OHL Announces Schedule for 2026 Championship Series Presented by Nissan

Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has officially announced the schedule for the 2026 OHL Championship Series presented by Nissan. The League's top two teams will battle for the 114th J. Ross Robertson Cup, with all the highly anticipated action set to be broadcast on TSN and streaming live on FloHockey.

The stage is currently being set in the penultimate round of the playoffs, as four teams vie for their spot in the Championship Series.

Western Conference Championship Series (Wayne Gretzky Trophy): The Kitchener Rangers and Windsor Spitfires enter tonight's Game 4 in Windsor with the Rangers currently holding a 2-1 series lead.

Eastern Conference Championship Series (Bobby Orr Trophy): The Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Barrie Colts 6-1 in Tuesday's Game 4, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Regardless of which two teams advance to the final round, the dates for the championship clash are locked in.

Schedule for 2026 OHL Championship Series presented by Nissan

(Host cities and exact matchups to be determined upon the conclusion of the Conference Championships)

Game 1: Wednesday, May 6 at 7:00pm

Game 2: Friday, May 8 at 7:00pm

Game 3: Sunday, May 10 at 6:00pm

Game 4: Tuesday, May 12 at 7:00pm

Game 5: Thursday, May 14 at 7:00pm (if necessary)

Game 6: Saturday, May 16 at 6:00pm (if necessary)

Game 7: Monday, May 18 - Time TBA (if necessary)

Additional broadcast details will be announced in the coming days







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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