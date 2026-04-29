IceDogs Proud to Support Smile Cookie Week

Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ON - Niagara IceDogs mascot, Bones, spent some time decorating Smile Cookies at a local Tim Hortons in St. Catharines.

Tim Horton's Franchisee, Jennifer and her husband, Dan, were proud to support Birchway Niagara and Hospice Niagara with proceeds from Smile Cookies sold at their Welland Ave location.

Birchway Niagara is dedicated to protecting and empowering survivors of abuse, while Hospice Niagara serves to help individuals and families live well from diagnosis to bereavement.

The Smile Cookie campaign first emerged in 1996 and was created by Maureen Sauve, a Tim Hortons restaurant owner in Hamilton, ON. Maureen's Tim's location originally sold Smile Cookies to raise funds for a hospital ward that was treating her daughter at the time.

Smile Cookies can be purchased at any Tim Hortons until May 3, 100% of proceeds (pre-tax) made from the delicious treats are donated to local charities and community groups.

All IceDogs fans are encouraged to go to their local Tim Hortons and purchase a Smile Cookie.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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