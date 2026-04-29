Greyhounds, Dean Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club announced today that the organization and Head Coach John Dean have mutually agreed to part ways.

Dean served as Head Coach of the Greyhounds since originally being hired by the club on July 12, 2018, and played an important role in the development of the team both on and off the ice during his tenure.

He served as the franchise's longest-serving Head Coach (8 years, 7 seasons) while guiding the Hounds to an overall regular season record of 245-178-31-18 in 472 games.

"We would like to thank John for his time as our Head Coach and the impact he had on our players and organization," said General Manager Kyle Raftis.

"He carried himself as a true professional every day and made a lasting impression on so many of our players and staff through his passion and work ethic. As his coaching career continues, there is little doubt he will go on to do great things. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Tim Lukenda, President and Governor, added, "John is a high character individual that represented our organization well at all times. We appreciated John's passion and dedication and wish him personal and professional success as he moves forward to his next opportunity."

The organization will begin the process of identifying its next Head Coach immediately.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.







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