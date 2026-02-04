'Greyhounds Guardians' Game Takes to GFL Memorial Gardens Sunday, March 1st (MEDIA RELEASE)

The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club, through Hound Power Inc., is extremely excited to launch details of the 2nd Annual 'Greyhounds Guardians' Game in support of Special Olympics Sault Ste. Marie.

This year's event will take place on Sunday, March 1st - 2:07 PM at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

The action-packed, family-focused event is a great way for the entire community to kick off the month of March while supporting local athletes and a local cause.

'Greyhounds Guardians' is an initiative in its second season led by Greyhounds Head Coach John Dean and White Pines High School Special Education teacher Scott MacDonald.

Over the course of the season Greyhounds players and coaches work alongside typical and ATypical athlete representatives of Sault Ste. Marie Special Olympics Northeastern District to teach the fundamentals of hockey and build friendships with their season-long work culminating in this authentic 'full game' experience.

And this year's event will be a can't-miss event!

Along with the three periods of hockey featuring two hybrid rosters that will pair Greyhounds and their Special Olympic representatives together, fans can expect so much more ...

- Live music by Brendan Hodgson

- Entertainment by local magician Ryan McFarling

- Post-Game autograph session with Greyhounds and 'Guardians'

- Giveaways including Soo Greyhounds jerseys

- Interactive kids displays from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Services, OPP, Sault Fire Services, Algoma Autism Foundation

- Outside displays featuring Sault Ste. Marie Police Services

- GFL Concessions will be open; Beavertails on-site outside

- Gameday 50/50 Draw

Plus more to be released over the next month.

Tickets for this game are just $5 (CASH only) and go on-sale TOMORROW - Thursday, February 5th at the SK Group Box Office during regular business hours of Monday to Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.

Fans are encourage to stay tuned to soogreyhounds.com along with the team's social media networks on Facebook and X for updates leading into the game.

If you are a local business wishing to be a part of this event by purchasing tickets to be gifted to community groups, sponsorship or giveaways please contact Gerry Liscumb Jr. by e-mail at gerry@soogreyhounds.comor 705-574-0087.

The 'Greyhounds Guardians' 2nd Annual Game, in support of Special Olympics Sault Ste. Marie is ready to take to the ice Sunday, March 1st in Sault Ste. Marie.







