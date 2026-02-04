Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Soo Greyhounds

Published on February 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (17-24-3-4) host the Soo Greyhounds (29-15-1-3) on February 4th, 2026, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit last played on Saturday, January 31st, hosting the Barrie Colts. Egor Barabanov picked up his 20th goal of the season in a 4-2 loss at home, with Stepan Shurygin stopping 39 of 43 shots. The Spirit are looking to snap a four-game skid (0-4-0-0).

The Greyhounds fell to the Brantford Bulldogs in the shootout on Monday, February 1st. Lukas Fischer extended his point streak to four games with the game-tying goal as the Greyhounds fell 3-2 on the road. After an eight-game win streak, the Greyhounds are now winless in their last three contests coming into Wednesday's game (0-1-0-2).

This Season:

This will be the sixth meeting of the season between the Saginaw Spirit and the Soo Greyhounds, with the Spirit leading the series at 3-2-0-0. In their last matchup on January 3rd, Dima Zhilkin had two goals, including the game-winner for the Spirit. Carson Harmer and Egor Barabanov both picked up two assists in the 5-3 win at the Dow Event Center. The Spirit and the Greyhounds meet next on March 18th, following tonight's game.

Players to Watch:

After picking up an assist for his 38th point of the season Friday night against the Sarnia Sting, Levi Harper became the highest-scoring rookie defenseman in Spirit history. Harper also picked up an assist Saturday night against the Colts, giving him 39 points (8G-31A) in 48 games so far this season. Harper picked up his first career point and goal against the Greyhounds in the season opener, and has four points (1G-3A) against the Soo this season.

Leading the Spirit in points against the Greyhounds this season is Egor Barabanov, who has 12 points (5G-7A) in five games against the club. Barabanov had a three-point night in the season opener against the Greyhounds with a goal and two assists, and has 59 points (20G-39A) in 48 games with the Spirit this season. Also having a three-point night against the Soo in the season opener is Nikita Klepov, who became the first for the Spirit to hit 60 points this season last month. Klepov picked up 19 points (8G-19A) in 12 games in January, enough to be named the OHL's Rookie of the Month. With 62 points (28G-34A) in 47 games, Klepov is currently tied with Brantford's Caleb Malhotra for the OHL's rookie scoring lead.

Saginaw's NHL-Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Marco Mignosa leads the Greyhounds in points this season, with 58 (18G-40A) in 46 games. Mignosa is one goal away from his 100th in the OHL, and has seven points (1G-6A) in four games against the Spirit this season. Leading the Greyhounds against the Spirit is Quinn McKenzie, who has three goals and five assists in five games. McKenzie has 43 points (18G-25A) in 47 games this season.

Jeremy Martin started his season with a hat trick against the Spirit, and has four goals in four games so far this season against Saginaw with both the Greyhounds and the Firebirds. Martin was acquired by the Greyhounds in early October and has 23 points (15G-8A) in 37 games since being traded, and has 27 points (18G-9A) in 44 total games this season. He has scored in each of the Soo's last two games (2G).

The Soo's NHL-Drafted Players:

Travis Hayes (PIT), Marco Mignosa (TBL), Jordan Charron (PIT), Brady Martin (NSH), Lukas Fischer (STL), Landon Miller (DET), Carter George (LAK)







