Game Preview: Kitchener at London

Published on February 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London, ON - The red-hot Kitchener Rangers head into London for some midweek OHL action with Sam O'Reilly and Jared Woolley return to London for the first time as visitors in their OHL careers. The Rangers are spotting a 9-0-1-0 record over their past 10 games, while holding onto a 12-game point streak. The London Knights in their post Memorial cup championship campaign are sitting 5th in the west with a 28-16-3-1 record. Puck drop is set for 6:30pm at Canada Life Place.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

In what is likely the largest rivalry in the entirety of the OHL, Kitchener and London have stayed incredibly familiar with each other over the past few seasons. They have met in each of the last 4 playoffs with London winning 3 of the 4 series. Kitchener has had the slight upper hand this season playing to a 2-1-0-0 record in three games. The Blueshirts have also had more success on the road against the rival Knights winning both games in London so far this season. Jaxon Cover leads London in points this year with 36 points in 47 games, while Jack Pridham still leads the way for Kitchener with 62 points in 46 games.

RANGERS ROUND UP

The Blueshirts are coming off a statement win vs Windsor Friday night 7-2. Jack Pridham (10), Cameron Reid (4), and Christian Humphreys are all holding active point streaks with Humphreys the longest at 14 games. Haeden Ellis made headlines in the Rangers recent win scoring both his 10th and 11th goals of his season. The powerplay also converted as they went 3/7 bringing the season long percentage up to an even 25%.

Sam O'Reilly and Jared Woolley return to London for the first time since they were dealt to the Rangers this past trade deadline. The two were apart of both the 2023-24 OHL Championship team and 2024-25 Memorial Cup Championship team. Both players played over 100 games for the club. Jack Pridham is also going to play in his first game since he was named OHL player of the month for January notching 20 points (8G -12A). Pridham recorded at least one point in 10 of the 11 games in the month.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS

London is coming off a 6-1 win in Erie this past Saturday which saw their powerplay strike 3 times. New York Islander draft pick Jesse Nurmi scored a team high 4 points including his first hat trick of the season. London currently sits 5th in the Western Conference and trail Sault Ste. Marie by just two points. With a 7-2-1 record over their last 10 games, London has emerged as one of the league's hottest teams, adding extra importance to this midweek matchup for Kitchener.

London, following their Memorial Cup winning run from last year hav re-tooled and added young talent to set themselves up for future runs. On the midterm NHL Central Scouting rankings, London lead the way with 6 players: Jaxon Cover (45), Braidy Wassilyn (50), Jacob Xu (112), Cohen Bidgood (125), Maksim Sokolovskii (132) and Cody Wood (179).

Kitchener will also see a familiar face in Knight's defenceman, Jacob Xu, who was sent to London the Sam O'Reilly and Jared Woolley trade. Since coming to London, Xu has a pair of assists in nine games with the Knights - both coming in a victory over the Peterborough Petes.

Drafted London Knights:

The London Knights have a handful of NHL drafted players. A total of 5 players have been selected highlighted by Henry Brzustewicz (Los Angeles Kings) who was picked 31st overall in this past draft. Alexei Medvedev (Vancouver Canucks) and Linus Funck (Colorado Avalanche) were also selected in the 2025 draft in the 2nd and 4th rounds respectively. William Nicholl (Edmonton Oilers) was picked in the 7th round in 2024 and Jesse Nurmi (New York Islanders) was selected in the 4th round in 2023.

Broadcast Coverage:

Wednesday night's game against the will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Wednesday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Following tonight's game in London the Rangers will return to Kitchener for a Friday night game in another rival matchup with the Geulph Storm. Yet another important Western conference duel as these two teams are on course to meet up in the first round of the OHL playoffs. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







